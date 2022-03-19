Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, March 20, 2022

Boys Basketball
Lafayette Jeff Semistate
Class 1A
Lafayette Central Catholic 68, 21st Century 65 (OT)
LAFAYETTE CC (13-17-12-17-9)
Clark Obermiller 23, Clark Barrett 14, Tanner Fields 10, Ben Mazur 9, Albert Schwartz 7, Alex Hardebeck 4, Nick Page 1. Totals – 21 22-36 68.
21st CENTURY (10-20-18-11-6)
Ashton Williamson 27, Eric Price 16, Demetrius Moss 9, Quintin Floyd 7, Roy Cast 4, Lemetrius Williams 2, Malachi Moore 0, LaMontae Cross 0, Garrick Patten 0. Totals – 27 6-12 65.
3-point field goals: Central Catholic 4 (Mazur 2, Fields 2), 21st Century 5 (Williamson 2, Moss 2, Price 1). Team fouls: Central Catholic 12, 21st Century 25. Fouled out: Williamson. Records: Lafayette CC 20-9; 21st Century 22-5.
Class 4A
Chesterton 42, Kokomo 40
KOKOMO (6-12-16-6)
Zion Bellamy 2, Reis Beard 10, Brandon Bennett 4, Partick Hardimon 3, Deundre Kirby 4, Shayne Spear 6, Flory Bidunga 11. Totals – 15 6-15 40.
CHESTERTON (4-17-8-13)
Tyler Parrish 1, Travis Grayson 27, Owen Guest 2, Justin Sims 4, Carson Parrish 3, Chris Mullen 5, Nick Furmanek 0. Totals – 9 23-28 42.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 1 (Mullen); Kokomo 2 (Spear, Hardimon). Total Fouls: Chesterton 13, Kokomo 17. Fouled out: Hardimon (K). Records: Chesterton 29-0, Kokomo 20-8.
Boys Track & Field
Lake Central All-Comers Indoor Meet
(No team scores)
50-meter high hurdles – Jack Batnick (Lake Central) 7.80; 50 dash – Kam Gethers (Lake Central) 6.17; 1,600 run – Roger Ochoa (Lake Central) 4:40.33; 800 relay – Lake Central (Mateo Cortez, Josh Berry, Alex Watta, Gethers) 1:38.18; 400 – Berry ((Lake Central) 53.83; 50 intermediate hurdles – Batnick (Lake Central) 7.65; 800 – Ryan York (Lake Central) 2:10.60; 3,200 – Nathan Nova (Valparaiso) 10:26.71; High jump – Dylan DeYoung (Lake Central) 5-6; Long jump – Berry (Lake Central) 20-0; Shot put – Colton Zableckis (Lake Central) 42-9.5.
Girls Track & Field
Lake Michigan Indoor Invite
At Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.
Team scores (top 3): 1. Lake Central 149, 2. Libertyville 57.5, 3. Warren 49.5.
Top Lake Central individuals
High jump – 1. E. Johnson (LC) 5-1; Pole vault – 1. Schilling (LC) 10-6; Shot put – 2. Schoonmaker (LC) 34-10.5; Long jump – 2. Klaich (LC) 17-8.25; Triple jump – 4. Carmichael (LC) 31-7; 3,200 relay – 3. Lake Central (Churilla, Leonard, Moore, Roth) 10:26.28; 55 hurdles – 1. Thompson (LC) 8.75; 55 run – 3. Thompson (LC) 7.53; 1,600 – 5. Vollrath (LC) 5:38.10; 400 – 2. Carmichael (LC) 1:01.80; 800 – 2. Moore (LC) 2:38.95; 200 – 2. Klaich (LC) 26.97; 3,200 – 4. Smith (LC) 12:18.42.