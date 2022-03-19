 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, March 20, 2022

Boys Basketball

Lafayette Jeff Semistate

Class 1A

Lafayette Central Catholic 68, 21st Century 65 (OT)

LAFAYETTE CC (13-17-12-17-9)

Clark Obermiller 23, Clark Barrett 14, Tanner Fields 10, Ben Mazur 9, Albert Schwartz 7, Alex Hardebeck 4, Nick Page 1. Totals – 21 22-36 68.

21st CENTURY (10-20-18-11-6)

Ashton Williamson 27, Eric Price 16, Demetrius Moss 9, Quintin Floyd 7, Roy Cast 4, Lemetrius Williams 2, Malachi Moore 0, LaMontae Cross 0, Garrick Patten 0. Totals – 27 6-12 65.

3-point field goals: Central Catholic 4 (Mazur 2, Fields 2), 21st Century 5 (Williamson 2, Moss 2, Price 1). Team fouls: Central Catholic 12, 21st Century 25. Fouled out: Williamson. Records: Lafayette CC 20-9; 21st Century 22-5.

Class 4A

Chesterton 42, Kokomo 40

KOKOMO (6-12-16-6)

Zion Bellamy 2, Reis Beard 10, Brandon Bennett 4, Partick Hardimon 3, Deundre Kirby 4, Shayne Spear 6, Flory Bidunga 11. Totals – 15 6-15 40.

CHESTERTON (4-17-8-13)

Tyler Parrish 1, Travis Grayson 27, Owen Guest 2, Justin Sims 4, Carson Parrish 3, Chris Mullen 5, Nick Furmanek 0. Totals – 9 23-28 42.

3-point field goals: Chesterton 1 (Mullen); Kokomo 2 (Spear, Hardimon). Total Fouls: Chesterton 13, Kokomo 17. Fouled out: Hardimon (K). Records: Chesterton 29-0, Kokomo 20-8.

Boys Track & Field

Lake Central All-Comers Indoor Meet

(No team scores)

50-meter high hurdles – Jack Batnick (Lake Central) 7.80; 50 dash – Kam Gethers (Lake Central) 6.17; 1,600 run – Roger Ochoa (Lake Central) 4:40.33; 800 relay – Lake Central (Mateo Cortez, Josh Berry, Alex Watta, Gethers) 1:38.18; 400 – Berry ((Lake Central) 53.83; 50 intermediate hurdles – Batnick (Lake Central) 7.65; 800 – Ryan York (Lake Central) 2:10.60; 3,200 – Nathan Nova (Valparaiso) 10:26.71; High jump – Dylan DeYoung (Lake Central) 5-6; Long jump – Berry (Lake Central) 20-0; Shot put – Colton Zableckis (Lake Central) 42-9.5.

Girls Track & Field

Lake Michigan Indoor Invite

At Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

Team scores (top 3): 1. Lake Central 149, 2. Libertyville 57.5, 3. Warren 49.5.

Top Lake Central individuals

High jump – 1. E. Johnson (LC) 5-1; Pole vault – 1. Schilling (LC) 10-6; Shot put – 2. Schoonmaker (LC) 34-10.5; Long jump – 2. Klaich (LC) 17-8.25; Triple jump – 4. Carmichael (LC) 31-7; 3,200 relay – 3. Lake Central (Churilla, Leonard, Moore, Roth) 10:26.28; 55 hurdles – 1. Thompson (LC) 8.75; 55 run – 3. Thompson (LC) 7.53; 1,600 – 5. Vollrath (LC) 5:38.10; 400 – 2. Carmichael (LC) 1:01.80; 800 – 2. Moore (LC) 2:38.95; 200 – 2. Klaich (LC) 26.97; 3,200 – 4. Smith (LC) 12:18.42.

