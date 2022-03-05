Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, March 5, 2022

Gymnastics
Valparaiso Regional
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 113.3, 2. Crown Point 112.7,3. Lake Central 109.85, 4. Harrison 107.325, 5. Lafayette Jeff 101.45, 6. Fishers 98.825.
ALL-AROUND -- 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 38.524, 2. Makayla Neal (CP) 37.975, 3. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 37.70 4. Elly Kiran (CP) 37.60, 5. Molly Dreher (V) 37.275, 6.Haiven Gipson (H) 36.825..
VAULT -- 1. (tie) Grisafi (V), Gipson (H) 9.75 3. Neal (CP) 9.725, 4. Kiran (CP) 9.7, 5. Payton Peele (Portage) 9.675, 6. Amanatidis (LC) 9.475.
BARS -- 1. (tie) Grisafi (V) 9.65, Neal (CP) 9.45, 3. Sarah Mella (Wheeler) 9.375, 4. Dreher (V) 9.225, 5. (tie) Amanatidis (LC), Chloe Ochman (V) 9.175..
BEAM -- 1. Amanatidis (LC) 9.725, 2. Grisafi (V) 9.65, 3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, 4. Neal (CP) 9.45, 5. Charlotte Annes (CP) 9.375, 6. (tie) Dreher (V), Gipson (H) 9.3.
FLOOR -- 1. Chloe Ochman (V) 9.7, 2. Grisafi (V) 9.675, 3. Alana Lockhard (CP) 9.525, 4. Kiran (CP) 9.5, 5. Dreher (V) 9.475, 6. (tie) Gipson (H), Caitlyn Cook (Chesterton) 9.425.
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A
Lake Central Sectional
Semifinals
Munster 65, Hammond Central 45
MUNSTER (23-17-5-20)
Brandon Trilli 22, David Cundiff 16, Sean Kimble 14, Nolan Kinsella 8, Jermaine Coney 5, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 0, Ryan Giba 0, Andrew Cipowski 0, Luke Macek 0, Peter Moreno 0, Blake Trilli 0. Totals: 25 10-16 65.
HAMMOND CENTRAL (3-12-14-16)
Jelani McGregor 10, Jordan Woods 10, Kenneth Grant 8, Matthew King 6, Amauri Moore 6, Vynce Overshown 4, Davion Doty 1, Da’Shawn Woods 0, Lebron Hill 0, Quentez Jenkins 0. Totals: 16 7-10 45.
3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Brandon Trilli 1), Hammond Central 6 (Grant 2, McGregor 2, King 2). Team fouls: Munster 16, Hammond Central 11. Technical fouls: Jordan Woods. Fouled out: King. Records: Munster 21-4, Hammond Central 17-8.
Lake Central 76, EC Central 67
LAKE CENTRAL (21-18-20-17)
Mitch Milausnic 23, Jaden Clayton 14, Brandon Escobedo 14, Ethan Knopf 12, Myles Yekich 8, Jacob Smith 3, Karson Colin 2, Dorien Beatty 0, Xavier Williams 0. Totals: 27 15-25 76.
EC CENTRAL (11-20-15-23)
Dominique Murphy 26, Xavier Bradley 15, Keontay Andrews 13, Marrion Wells 7, Christopher Stribling 6, Brian Pullen 0, Yamauree Wallace 0. Totals: 25 10-19 67.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 7 (Milausnik 4, Clayton 2, Smith 1), EC Central 7 (Bradley 3, Stribling 2, Murphy 1, Wells 1). Team fouls: Lake Central 19, EC Central 13. Technical fouls: Yekich. Records: Lake Central 12-13, EC Central 10-12.
Class 4A
Portage Sectional
Semifinals
Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41
CHESTERTON (10-12-15-19)
MERRILLVILLE (13-13-3-12)
Records: Chesterton 25-0, Merrillville 9-15.
Portage 52, Crown Point 51
Records: Portage 17-8, Crown Point 17-6.
Class 3A
Hanover Central Sectional
Semifinal
Lighthouse 83, Hanover Central 48
Records: Lighthouse 7-10, Hanover Central 9-14.
Class 3A
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Semifinals
New Prairie 68, Knox 47
Records: New Prairie 6-17, Knox 9-14.
Culver Academies 79, Wheeler 17
Records: Culver 17-7, Wheeler 2-21.
Class 2A
North Judson Sectional
Semifinals
Westville 57, Hebron 43
Records: Westville 15-8, Hebron 13-10.
North Judson 58, South Central 38
SOUTH CENTRAL (11-4-11-12)
NORTH JUDSON (10-20-14-14)
Records: North Judson 20-5, South Central 4-19.