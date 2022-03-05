 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • 0

Gymnastics

Valparaiso Regional

Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 113.3, 2. Crown Point 112.7,3. Lake Central 109.85, 4. Harrison 107.325, 5. Lafayette Jeff 101.45, 6. Fishers 98.825.

ALL-AROUND -- 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 38.524, 2. Makayla Neal (CP) 37.975, 3. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 37.70 4. Elly Kiran (CP) 37.60, 5. Molly Dreher (V) 37.275, 6.Haiven Gipson (H) 36.825..

VAULT -- 1. (tie) Grisafi (V), Gipson (H) 9.75 3. Neal (CP) 9.725, 4. Kiran (CP) 9.7, 5. Payton Peele (Portage) 9.675, 6. Amanatidis (LC) 9.475.

BARS -- 1. (tie) Grisafi (V) 9.65, Neal (CP) 9.45, 3. Sarah Mella (Wheeler) 9.375, 4. Dreher (V) 9.225, 5. (tie) Amanatidis (LC), Chloe Ochman (V) 9.175..

BEAM -- 1. Amanatidis (LC) 9.725, 2. Grisafi (V) 9.65, 3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, 4. Neal (CP) 9.45, 5. Charlotte Annes (CP) 9.375, 6. (tie) Dreher (V), Gipson (H) 9.3.

FLOOR -- 1. Chloe Ochman (V) 9.7, 2. Grisafi (V) 9.675, 3. Alana Lockhard (CP) 9.525, 4. Kiran (CP) 9.5, 5. Dreher (V) 9.475, 6. (tie) Gipson (H), Caitlyn Cook (Chesterton) 9.425.

People are also reading…

Saturday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Class 4A

Lake Central Sectional

Semifinals

Munster 65, Hammond Central 45

MUNSTER (23-17-5-20)

Brandon Trilli 22, David Cundiff 16, Sean Kimble 14, Nolan Kinsella 8, Jermaine Coney 5, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 0, Ryan Giba 0, Andrew Cipowski 0, Luke Macek 0, Peter Moreno 0, Blake Trilli 0. Totals: 25 10-16 65.

HAMMOND CENTRAL (3-12-14-16)

Jelani McGregor 10, Jordan Woods 10, Kenneth Grant 8, Matthew King 6, Amauri Moore 6, Vynce Overshown 4, Davion Doty 1, Da’Shawn Woods 0, Lebron Hill 0, Quentez Jenkins 0. Totals: 16 7-10 45.

3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Brandon Trilli 1), Hammond Central 6 (Grant 2, McGregor 2, King 2). Team fouls: Munster 16, Hammond Central 11. Technical fouls: Jordan Woods. Fouled out: King. Records: Munster 21-4, Hammond Central 17-8.

Lake Central 76, EC Central 67

LAKE CENTRAL (21-18-20-17)

Mitch Milausnic 23, Jaden Clayton 14, Brandon Escobedo 14, Ethan Knopf 12, Myles Yekich 8, Jacob Smith 3, Karson Colin 2, Dorien Beatty 0, Xavier Williams 0. Totals: 27 15-25 76.

EC CENTRAL (11-20-15-23)

Dominique Murphy 26, Xavier Bradley 15, Keontay Andrews 13, Marrion Wells 7, Christopher Stribling 6, Brian Pullen 0, Yamauree Wallace 0. Totals: 25 10-19 67.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 7 (Milausnik 4, Clayton 2, Smith 1), EC Central 7 (Bradley 3, Stribling 2, Murphy 1, Wells 1). Team fouls: Lake Central 19, EC Central 13. Technical fouls: Yekich. Records: Lake Central 12-13, EC Central 10-12.

Class 4A

Portage Sectional

Semifinals

Chesterton 56, Merrillville 41

CHESTERTON (10-12-15-19)

MERRILLVILLE (13-13-3-12)

Records: Chesterton 25-0, Merrillville 9-15.

Portage 52, Crown Point 51

Records: Portage 17-8, Crown Point 17-6.

Class 3A

Hanover Central Sectional

Semifinal

Lighthouse 83, Hanover Central 48

Records: Lighthouse 7-10, Hanover Central 9-14.

Class 3A

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Semifinals

New Prairie 68, Knox 47

Records: New Prairie 6-17, Knox 9-14.

Culver Academies 79, Wheeler 17

Records: Culver 17-7, Wheeler 2-21.

Class 2A

North Judson Sectional

Semifinals

Westville 57, Hebron 43

Records: Westville 15-8, Hebron 13-10.

North Judson 58, South Central 38

SOUTH CENTRAL (11-4-11-12)

NORTH JUDSON (10-20-14-14)

Records: North Judson 20-5, South Central 4-19.

Tags

