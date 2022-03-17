 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, March 17, 2022

Baseball

Andrew 4, TF South 2

AT TF SOUTH

TF SOUTH – Pitching — Hector Galvan (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 SO), James Muth (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 SO). Leading hitters – Clark (1-3, RBI), Podgorski (1-3), Gales (1-3, HR, RBI), Stachelski (1-3), Gresham (1-1, 2B, 2BB, R), Earmsmuth (1-3, 2B). Records: TF South 1-1.

