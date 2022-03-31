Check out results from area prep events from Thursday, March 31, 2022

Baseball
Cal Ripken Experience
Olentangy Orange (Ohio) 9, TF South 0
|Olentangy Orange;020 132 1 -- 9 10 0
|TF South;000 000 0 -- 0 2 2
Russell County (KY) 7, TF South 2
|TF South;001 10 -- 2 4 2
|Russell County;331 0x -- 7 7 3
