Check out scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 4
agate urgent

Check out scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 4

Vaparaiso/Hammond Central, football

Football fans watch as Valparaiso plays Hammond Central Saturday at Valparaiso.

 John Luke, The Times

Boys cross country

Lafayette Harrison Invite

Team scores: 1. Goshen 59, 2. Bloomington South 63, 3. Lake Central 155, 4. West Lafayette 177, 5. New Prairie 219, 6. Munster 222, 7. Lafayette Jeff 225, 8. Harrison 247, 9. Frankfort 292, 10. Portage 326, 11. McCutcheon 327, 12. Kankakee Valley 353, 13. Rossville 354, 14. Rensselaer 416, 15. Hanover Central 428, 16. Crawfordsville 438, 17. Hebron 460, 18. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) 479, 19. Benton Central 499, 20. Wheeler 506, 21. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 531, 22. Western 552, 23. Logansport 587, 24. Twin Lakes 603, 25. Kokomo 628.

(First place and top local individuals)

1. Drew Hogan (GOS) 15:33; 3. Cole Raymond (LAP) 15:39; 5. Justin Hoffman (KV) 15:43; 11. Ryan York (HAN) 16:21; 12. Brayden Sobecki (LAP) 16:22; 14. Vincent Vanderveen (LC) 16:30; 16. Maxwell Lindenmayer (MUN) 16:39; 24. Ethan Miller (POR) 16:53; 30. Riley Petrovich (LC) 17:03.

Rich Dust Invitational

At North Creek Meadow

Team scores: 1. Stagg 48, 2. Lincoln-Way 62, 3. Marian Catholic 98, 4. Valparaiso 135, 5. Oak Forest 150, 6. Reavis 185, 7. Joliet West 196, 8. Rich Township 225, 9. St. Laurence 264, 10. Evergreen Park 284, 11. TF North 292, 12. Bloom 338, 13. Merrillville 345, 14. Homewood-Flossmoor 353, 15. Bremen 375, 16. Thornridge 418.

(First place and top local individuals)

1. Bryan Carlos (Joliet) 15:05; 4. Diego Duran (TFN) 16:28; 5. Daniel Kasperan (MC) 16:41; 12. Ryan Tuley (MC) 17:16; 13. Jack Buinicki (VAL) 17:16; 16. Bryan Johnson (MC) 17:21; 27. Matthew Tuley (MC) 17:49; 28. Gavin Ellis (VAL) 17:50; 29. Charlie Moye (VAL) 17:50.

State Preview Meet

At Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute

Team scores: 1. Fishers, 2. Center Grove, 3. Zionsville, 4. Valparaiso, 7. Crown Point.

Individual results (CP only): 21. Nathan Murphy 16:40; 38. Weston Hulen 16:56.

Girls cross country

Lafayette Harrison Invite

Team scores: 1. Zionsville 52, 2. Lake Central 125, 3. Harrison 157, 4. Bloomington South 175, 5. LaPorte 177, 6. West Lafayette 223, 7. Lawrence North 266, 8. Wheeler 275, 9. Portage 292, 10. Lowell 301, 11. Western 375, 12. Hanover Central 379, 13. Crawfordsville 403, 14. Faith Christian 403, 15. Benton Central 407, 16. Rensselaer 425, 17. Kankakee Valley 451, 18. Munster 470, 19. McCutcheon 486, 20. New Prairie 502, 21. Twin Lakes 514, 22. Covenant Christian 523, 23. Lafayette Jeff 555, 24. Frankfort 590, 25. Kokomo 651, 26. Hebron 727, 27. Logansport 756.

(First place and top local individuals)

1. Anna Hathaway (LOW) 18:05; 3. Brenna Sobecki (LAP) 18:37; 4. Emma Hellwege (WHE) 18:55; 14. Taylor Kosiek (LC) 19:39; 15. Lila Gillisse (LAP) 19:39; 19. Addison Roth (LC) 19:51; 25. Emma Bell (KV) 19:57; 29. Nicole Vollrath (LC)20:06.

Rich Dust Invitational

At North Creek Meadow

Team scores: 1. Reavis 44, 2. Oak Forest 46, 3. Evergreen Park 86, 4. Bloom 102, 5. Marian Catholic 104, 6. Bremen 139, 7. Bishop Noll 147.

(First place and top local individuals)

1. Bernice Zepeda (TFN) 20:43; 11. Lydia Casillas (MC) 23:05; 12. Joselyn Guzzo (MC) 23:45; 25. Buksa Grace (BN) 24:45; 29. Aniya Davis (TFN) 25:02.

Boys soccer

Hobart 7, Michigan City 0

HOBART – Ivan Garcia 1 goal; Pedro Villa 1 goal; Ryan Pimentel 1 goal, 2 saves; Thomas Martin 1 goal; Jack Harris 1 goal; Liam Deel 1 goal, 1 assist; Carson Bell 1 goal; Carlos Gayton 3 assists; Parker Glass 1 assist.

Hoosier Cup Classic at Bloomington

Evansville North 3, Valparaiso 1

VALPARAISO – Michael Jankowski 1 goal; Isaac Siewin 1 assist; CJ Imhoff 2 saves; Luke Ribordy 1 save.

Kankakee Valley 5, Morgan Township 2

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Joel Gomez 4 goals, 1 assist; Ben Herz 1 goal; Blake Gonzalez 1 assist; Sebastian Zavala 1 assist; Riley Potoski 1 assist; Luke Andree 6 saves.

MORGAN TOWNSHIP – Jake Jaranowski 2 goals; Brayden Cuson 1 assist; Ryan Weltzin 1 assist; Aiden Ilic 10 saves.

Records: KV 3-3-1; Morgan Township 3-3.

Valparaiso 2, Indianapolis Pike 1

VALPARAISO – EJ Dreher 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Isroff 1 goal; CJ Imhoff 4 saves; Luke Ribordy 1 save.

Record: Valparaiso 7-2.

Girls soccer

Boone Grove 9, Hebron 1

BOONE GROVE – Haley Hylek 5 goals, 1 assist; Taylor Keenan 2 goals, 3 saves; Alyssa Karson 1 goal, 1 assist; Madison Grieger 1 goal; Santana Moreno 1 assist; Lauren Jeffries 1 assist; Karlee Tatalovich 2 assists; Holly Kerr 1 save.

Covenant Christian 4, Illiana Christian 0

COVENANT CHRISTIAN – Hannah Frump 2 goals; Skylar Bos 2 goals, 1 assist; Gabbi Zeilenga 1 assist; Krisanna McDaniel 1 assist; Addie VanderMeer 4 saves.

Highland 5, Wheeler 1

HIGHLAND – Paige Wleklinski 2 goals; Leah Stone 1 goal; Lauren Wilson 1 goal; Maddie Turpin 1 goal; Allie DeSanto 2 assists; Kendal Carruba 1 assist; Bailey Kobeszka 1 assist; Katherine Robinson 1 assist; Sarah Swallow 5 saves; Cailey Belloso 2 saves.

WHEELER – Lucca Okeley 1 goal; Lauren Hostetler 1 assist; Nicole Durall 3 saves; Abby Ordonez 3 saves.

Friday Late Results

Football

Chesterton 27, Michigan City 20

Michigan City;7 6 0 7

Chesterton;7 0 7 13

C – Bryce Thoma 70 pass from Chris Mullen (Alex Drewes kick), 11:38 1st

MC – Giovani Laurent 21 rush (Andrew Oleksiuk kick), 4:06 1st

MC – Malkiyel Woodward 15 pass from Tyler Bush (kicked failed), 7.9 2nd

C – Jackson Westmoreland 10 pass from Mullen (Drewes kick), 45.8 3rd

C – Ethan Troy 2 rush (2-pt try failed), 11:10 4th

MC – Jaden Hart 15 pass from Bush (Oleksiuk kick), 3:44 4th

C – Westmoreland 28 pass from Mullen (Drewes kick), 43.1 4th

;Michigan City;Chesterton

First downs;13;10

Total Net Yards;387-252

Rushes-yards;23-10;44-260

Passing;127-242

Comp.Att.-Int;9-21-2;13-31-1

Fumbles Lost;2-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – MICHIGAN CITY, Laurent 15-110, Racion Anderson 8-70, Hart 8-35, Malkiyel Woodard 4-29, Bush 4-16. CHESTERTON, Mullen 14-(-10), Troy 8-14, Luke Stento 1-6. PASSING – MICHIGAN CITY, Bush 5-12-73-1, Laurent 4-9-54-0. CHESTERTON, Mullen 13-31-242-2. RECEIVING – MICHIGAN CITY, Treylen Simmons 6-72, Hart 1-15, Jeremiah Newson 1-15. CHESTERTON, Westmoreland 6-78, Thoma 4-137, Stento 2-12, Levi Wheeling 1-15.

Lake Central 14, Portage 7

Portage;0 7 0 0 -- 7

Lake Central;0 7 0 7 -- 14

P -- Aiden Barney 77 int ret (Bryce Hufford kick), 3:01 2nd

LC -- Xavier Williams 22 run (Owen Denny kick), 1:23 2nd

LC -- Jonny Sorenson 4 run (Denny kick), 3:39 4th

;Portage;Lake Central

First downs;4;12

Total Net Yards;104;285

Rushes-yards;22-85;53-244

Passing;19;41

Comp.-Att.-Int.;2-6-1;6-12-1

Fumbles Lost;2-2;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PORTAGE, Devan Howard 11-35, Terrell Craft 6-47, Josh Bloom 4-5 Cameron Walker 1-(-2). LAKE CENTRAL, Xavier Williams 28-146, Amarion Brook 11-34, Keyon Harris 2-(-1), Luke Neidy 9-68.

PASSING — PORTAGE, Bloom 2-16-0 19. LAKE CENTRAL, Neidy 6-12-0 121.

RECEIVING — PORTAGE, Devan Howard 2-19. LAKE CENTRAL, Harris 2-12, James Graham III 1-10, Williams 1-7, Brandon Escobedo 1-12, Brooks 1-0.

Marian Catholic 20, Leo 12

Marian Catholic;13 0 0 7 – 20

Leo;0 0 6 6 – 12

MC – Randall Nauden 8 run (kick failed), 6:12 1st

MC – Kyle Thomas 3 run (Eric Sebastian kick), 4:32 1st

L – Ford 65 pass from James E’Akeis (run failed), 11:45 3rd

MC – Nauden 6 run (Sebastian kick), 6:15 4th

L – Ford 16 pass from E’Akeis (pass failed), 3:44 4th

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MARIAN, Nauden 28-107, Thomas 17-72, Kaleb Isom 2-16. LEO, Durr 2-18, Davidson 1-11.

PASSING — MARIAN, Thomas 5-10-66-0-0. LEO, E’Akeis 9-17-126-2-1.

RECEIVING — MARIAN, Jeremiah Smith 2-37, Isaiah Johnson 2-19, Zion Horn 1-10. LEO, Ford 3-89, Davidson 2-19.

Merrillville 50, Crown Point 13

Merrillville;20 30 0 0 – 50

Crown Point;0 0 6 7– 13

M — Lavarion Logan 4 run (Angel Nelson kick), 6:10 1st

M — Justin Marshall 44 pass from Nelson (Nelson kick), 4:55 2nd

M — Logan 75 run (kick failed), 0:00 1st

M — Tyrese Frazier 21 pass from Nelson (kick failed), 11:51 2nd

M — Logan 6 run (Mathis pass from Nelson), 4:06 2nd

M — Logan 1 run (Frazier pass from Silas Mathis), 2:15 2nd

M — Marshall 40 run (Marshall run), 0:31 2nd

CP — Larry Ellison 15 run (kick failed), 5:13 3rd

CP — Tommy Guadagno 4 run (Sam Brewer kick), 8:19 4th

;Merrillville;Crown Point

First downs;16;14

Total Net Yards;418;186

Rushes-yards;29-183;31-143

Passing;235;43

Comp.-Att.-Int.;9-12-0;4-14-1

Fumbles Lost;0;0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MERRILLVILLE, Angel Nelson 2-33, Lavarion Logan 13-117, Torius Cargle 2-(-3), Justin Marshall 3-50, Jaylen Thomas 4-(-17), Cameron Crisp 3-3. CROWN POINT, JJ Johnson 6-14, Elijah Tiawhan 14-50, Jason Kostick 3-26, Logan Hadt 1-(-6), Tommy Guadagno 7-59.

PASSING — MERRILLVILLE, Nelson 5-5-122, Thomas 5-7-113. CROWN POINT, Johnson 4-12-43, Hadt 0-2-0.

RECEIVING — MERRILLVILLE, Silas Mathis 2-64, Marshall 2-92, Tyrese Frazier 1-21, Marrel Tyler 2-15, O’Shawn Kelly 1-11, Alex Sharp 1-26. CROWN POINT, Landen Delich 2-23, Randy Lach 2-20.

Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26

Valpo;21 14 7 14 – 56

LaPorte;6 13 7 0 – 26

L – Collin Bergquist 74 run (kick failed), 11:05 1st

V – Hayden Vinyard 66 run (Tony Johnson kick), 10:49 1st

V – Logan Lockhart 7 run (Johnson kick), 6:12 1st

V – Lockhart 3 run (Johnson kick), 0:34 1st

V – Lockhart 1 run (Johnson kick), 5:47 2nd

L – Bergquist 3 run (Jack Doty kick), 4:43 2nd

V – Vinyard 6 run (kick failed), 4:26 2nd

L – Bergquist 72 run (kick blocked)

V – Vinyard 3 run (Johnson kick), 6:52 3rd

L – Bergquist 1 run (Doty kick), 2:50 3rd

V – Anthony Schafer 26 pass from Lockhart (Johnson kick), 11:54 4th

V – Vinyard 19 run (Johnson kick), 7:22 4th

;Valparaiso;LaPorte

First downs;31;9

Total Net Yards;490;235

Rushes-yards;46-382;28-178

Passing yards;108;57

Comp.-Att.-Int.;11-17-0;5-11-1

Fumbles Lost;0-0;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — VALPO, Vinyard 33-273, Lockhart 10-98. LaPORTE, Bergquist 18-190.

PASSING — VALPO, Lockhart 11-17-108-1-0. LaPORTE, Antonio Christensen 5-11-57-0-1.

RECEIVING — VALPO, Schafer 2-45, Vinyard 2-27. LaPORTE, Evan Cizewski 1-30, Grant Ott-Large 2-21.

Whiting 35, Bishop Noll 7

Bishop Noll: 0 0 7 0

Whiting: 13 8 14 0

W – Nick Davenport 7-yard rushing touchdown (kick good), 6:58, 1st

W – Jeremiah Allard 3-yard rushing touchdown (kick good), 4:09, 1st

W – Nick Davenport 42-yard passing touchdown to Jeremiah Allard (kick missed), 2:06, 2nd (run good)

W – Nick Davenport 6-yard rushing touchdown (kick good), 8:38, 3rd

W – Nick Davenport 9-yard rushing touchdown (kick good) 6:11, 3rd

BN – Willie Feagin 5-yard touchdown pass to Micah Jones (kick good), 0:41, 3rd

;Whiting:Bishop Noll

First downs;25;4

Total yards;382;102

Rushes-yards;51-314;14-25

Passing yards;68;77

Comp.-Att.-Int.;7-10-0;5-12-0

Fumbles lost;0;1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – WHITING, Julius Torres 19-100, Nick Davenport 13-100, Dom Harbin 3-42, Jeremiah Allard 6-40, Jed Huffman 5-30, Philip Brooks 1-2, Luke Zorich 1-0. BISHOP NOLL, DaVierre McNair 5-12, Nicari Dennie 5-11, Jaden Gilmore 1-8, Micah Jones 1-1, Willie Feagin 1-(-1), Noah Lewis 1-(-6).

PASSING – WHITING, Davenport 7-10-68. BISHOP NOLL, Feagin 3-8-59, Lewis 2-4-18.

RECEIVING – WHITING, Allard 3-50, Kye Denecke 1-7, Huffman 2-6, Harbin 1-5. BISHOP NOLL, Holland Harris 1-45, Jones 3-26, McNair 1-6.

Football recap: Chesterton's last-minute touchdown, Merrillville's breakout WR highlight DAC wins

The opening night of Duneland Athletic Conference play did not disappoint. Here's a look at the scores, stories, sights and sounds from Friday night.

