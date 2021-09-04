Check out scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 4

Boys cross country
Lafayette Harrison Invite
Team scores: 1. Goshen 59, 2. Bloomington South 63, 3. Lake Central 155, 4. West Lafayette 177, 5. New Prairie 219, 6. Munster 222, 7. Lafayette Jeff 225, 8. Harrison 247, 9. Frankfort 292, 10. Portage 326, 11. McCutcheon 327, 12. Kankakee Valley 353, 13. Rossville 354, 14. Rensselaer 416, 15. Hanover Central 428, 16. Crawfordsville 438, 17. Hebron 460, 18. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) 479, 19. Benton Central 499, 20. Wheeler 506, 21. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 531, 22. Western 552, 23. Logansport 587, 24. Twin Lakes 603, 25. Kokomo 628.
(First place and top local individuals)
1. Drew Hogan (GOS) 15:33; 3. Cole Raymond (LAP) 15:39; 5. Justin Hoffman (KV) 15:43; 11. Ryan York (HAN) 16:21; 12. Brayden Sobecki (LAP) 16:22; 14. Vincent Vanderveen (LC) 16:30; 16. Maxwell Lindenmayer (MUN) 16:39; 24. Ethan Miller (POR) 16:53; 30. Riley Petrovich (LC) 17:03.
Rich Dust Invitational
At North Creek Meadow
Team scores: 1. Stagg 48, 2. Lincoln-Way 62, 3. Marian Catholic 98, 4. Valparaiso 135, 5. Oak Forest 150, 6. Reavis 185, 7. Joliet West 196, 8. Rich Township 225, 9. St. Laurence 264, 10. Evergreen Park 284, 11. TF North 292, 12. Bloom 338, 13. Merrillville 345, 14. Homewood-Flossmoor 353, 15. Bremen 375, 16. Thornridge 418.
(First place and top local individuals)
1. Bryan Carlos (Joliet) 15:05; 4. Diego Duran (TFN) 16:28; 5. Daniel Kasperan (MC) 16:41; 12. Ryan Tuley (MC) 17:16; 13. Jack Buinicki (VAL) 17:16; 16. Bryan Johnson (MC) 17:21; 27. Matthew Tuley (MC) 17:49; 28. Gavin Ellis (VAL) 17:50; 29. Charlie Moye (VAL) 17:50.
State Preview Meet
At Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute
Team scores: 1. Fishers, 2. Center Grove, 3. Zionsville, 4. Valparaiso, 7. Crown Point.
Individual results (CP only): 21. Nathan Murphy 16:40; 38. Weston Hulen 16:56.
Girls cross country
Lafayette Harrison Invite
Team scores: 1. Zionsville 52, 2. Lake Central 125, 3. Harrison 157, 4. Bloomington South 175, 5. LaPorte 177, 6. West Lafayette 223, 7. Lawrence North 266, 8. Wheeler 275, 9. Portage 292, 10. Lowell 301, 11. Western 375, 12. Hanover Central 379, 13. Crawfordsville 403, 14. Faith Christian 403, 15. Benton Central 407, 16. Rensselaer 425, 17. Kankakee Valley 451, 18. Munster 470, 19. McCutcheon 486, 20. New Prairie 502, 21. Twin Lakes 514, 22. Covenant Christian 523, 23. Lafayette Jeff 555, 24. Frankfort 590, 25. Kokomo 651, 26. Hebron 727, 27. Logansport 756.
(First place and top local individuals)
1. Anna Hathaway (LOW) 18:05; 3. Brenna Sobecki (LAP) 18:37; 4. Emma Hellwege (WHE) 18:55; 14. Taylor Kosiek (LC) 19:39; 15. Lila Gillisse (LAP) 19:39; 19. Addison Roth (LC) 19:51; 25. Emma Bell (KV) 19:57; 29. Nicole Vollrath (LC)20:06.
Rich Dust Invitational
At North Creek Meadow
Team scores: 1. Reavis 44, 2. Oak Forest 46, 3. Evergreen Park 86, 4. Bloom 102, 5. Marian Catholic 104, 6. Bremen 139, 7. Bishop Noll 147.
(First place and top local individuals)
1. Bernice Zepeda (TFN) 20:43; 11. Lydia Casillas (MC) 23:05; 12. Joselyn Guzzo (MC) 23:45; 25. Buksa Grace (BN) 24:45; 29. Aniya Davis (TFN) 25:02.
Boys soccer
Hobart 7, Michigan City 0
HOBART – Ivan Garcia 1 goal; Pedro Villa 1 goal; Ryan Pimentel 1 goal, 2 saves; Thomas Martin 1 goal; Jack Harris 1 goal; Liam Deel 1 goal, 1 assist; Carson Bell 1 goal; Carlos Gayton 3 assists; Parker Glass 1 assist.
Hoosier Cup Classic at Bloomington
Evansville North 3, Valparaiso 1
VALPARAISO – Michael Jankowski 1 goal; Isaac Siewin 1 assist; CJ Imhoff 2 saves; Luke Ribordy 1 save.
Kankakee Valley 5, Morgan Township 2
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Joel Gomez 4 goals, 1 assist; Ben Herz 1 goal; Blake Gonzalez 1 assist; Sebastian Zavala 1 assist; Riley Potoski 1 assist; Luke Andree 6 saves.
MORGAN TOWNSHIP – Jake Jaranowski 2 goals; Brayden Cuson 1 assist; Ryan Weltzin 1 assist; Aiden Ilic 10 saves.
Records: KV 3-3-1; Morgan Township 3-3.
Valparaiso 2, Indianapolis Pike 1
VALPARAISO – EJ Dreher 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Isroff 1 goal; CJ Imhoff 4 saves; Luke Ribordy 1 save.
Record: Valparaiso 7-2.
Girls soccer
Boone Grove 9, Hebron 1
BOONE GROVE – Haley Hylek 5 goals, 1 assist; Taylor Keenan 2 goals, 3 saves; Alyssa Karson 1 goal, 1 assist; Madison Grieger 1 goal; Santana Moreno 1 assist; Lauren Jeffries 1 assist; Karlee Tatalovich 2 assists; Holly Kerr 1 save.
Covenant Christian 4, Illiana Christian 0
COVENANT CHRISTIAN – Hannah Frump 2 goals; Skylar Bos 2 goals, 1 assist; Gabbi Zeilenga 1 assist; Krisanna McDaniel 1 assist; Addie VanderMeer 4 saves.
Highland 5, Wheeler 1
HIGHLAND – Paige Wleklinski 2 goals; Leah Stone 1 goal; Lauren Wilson 1 goal; Maddie Turpin 1 goal; Allie DeSanto 2 assists; Kendal Carruba 1 assist; Bailey Kobeszka 1 assist; Katherine Robinson 1 assist; Sarah Swallow 5 saves; Cailey Belloso 2 saves.
WHEELER – Lucca Okeley 1 goal; Lauren Hostetler 1 assist; Nicole Durall 3 saves; Abby Ordonez 3 saves.
Friday Late Results
Football
Chesterton 27, Michigan City 20
Michigan City;7 6 0 7
Chesterton;7 0 7 13
C – Bryce Thoma 70 pass from Chris Mullen (Alex Drewes kick), 11:38 1st
MC – Giovani Laurent 21 rush (Andrew Oleksiuk kick), 4:06 1st
MC – Malkiyel Woodward 15 pass from Tyler Bush (kicked failed), 7.9 2nd
C – Jackson Westmoreland 10 pass from Mullen (Drewes kick), 45.8 3rd
C – Ethan Troy 2 rush (2-pt try failed), 11:10 4th
MC – Jaden Hart 15 pass from Bush (Oleksiuk kick), 3:44 4th
C – Westmoreland 28 pass from Mullen (Drewes kick), 43.1 4th
;Michigan City;Chesterton
First downs;13;10
Total Net Yards;387-252
Rushes-yards;23-10;44-260
Passing;127-242
Comp.Att.-Int;9-21-2;13-31-1
Fumbles Lost;2-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – MICHIGAN CITY, Laurent 15-110, Racion Anderson 8-70, Hart 8-35, Malkiyel Woodard 4-29, Bush 4-16. CHESTERTON, Mullen 14-(-10), Troy 8-14, Luke Stento 1-6. PASSING – MICHIGAN CITY, Bush 5-12-73-1, Laurent 4-9-54-0. CHESTERTON, Mullen 13-31-242-2. RECEIVING – MICHIGAN CITY, Treylen Simmons 6-72, Hart 1-15, Jeremiah Newson 1-15. CHESTERTON, Westmoreland 6-78, Thoma 4-137, Stento 2-12, Levi Wheeling 1-15.
Lake Central 14, Portage 7
Portage;0 7 0 0 -- 7
Lake Central;0 7 0 7 -- 14
P -- Aiden Barney 77 int ret (Bryce Hufford kick), 3:01 2nd
LC -- Xavier Williams 22 run (Owen Denny kick), 1:23 2nd
LC -- Jonny Sorenson 4 run (Denny kick), 3:39 4th
;Portage;Lake Central
First downs;4;12
Total Net Yards;104;285
Rushes-yards;22-85;53-244
Passing;19;41
Comp.-Att.-Int.;2-6-1;6-12-1
Fumbles Lost;2-2;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PORTAGE, Devan Howard 11-35, Terrell Craft 6-47, Josh Bloom 4-5 Cameron Walker 1-(-2). LAKE CENTRAL, Xavier Williams 28-146, Amarion Brook 11-34, Keyon Harris 2-(-1), Luke Neidy 9-68.
PASSING — PORTAGE, Bloom 2-16-0 19. LAKE CENTRAL, Neidy 6-12-0 121.
RECEIVING — PORTAGE, Devan Howard 2-19. LAKE CENTRAL, Harris 2-12, James Graham III 1-10, Williams 1-7, Brandon Escobedo 1-12, Brooks 1-0.
Marian Catholic 20, Leo 12
Marian Catholic;13 0 0 7 – 20
Leo;0 0 6 6 – 12
MC – Randall Nauden 8 run (kick failed), 6:12 1st
MC – Kyle Thomas 3 run (Eric Sebastian kick), 4:32 1st
L – Ford 65 pass from James E’Akeis (run failed), 11:45 3rd
MC – Nauden 6 run (Sebastian kick), 6:15 4th
L – Ford 16 pass from E’Akeis (pass failed), 3:44 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MARIAN, Nauden 28-107, Thomas 17-72, Kaleb Isom 2-16. LEO, Durr 2-18, Davidson 1-11.
PASSING — MARIAN, Thomas 5-10-66-0-0. LEO, E’Akeis 9-17-126-2-1.
RECEIVING — MARIAN, Jeremiah Smith 2-37, Isaiah Johnson 2-19, Zion Horn 1-10. LEO, Ford 3-89, Davidson 2-19.
Merrillville 50, Crown Point 13
Merrillville;20 30 0 0 – 50
Crown Point;0 0 6 7– 13
M — Lavarion Logan 4 run (Angel Nelson kick), 6:10 1st
M — Justin Marshall 44 pass from Nelson (Nelson kick), 4:55 2nd
M — Logan 75 run (kick failed), 0:00 1st
M — Tyrese Frazier 21 pass from Nelson (kick failed), 11:51 2nd
M — Logan 6 run (Mathis pass from Nelson), 4:06 2nd
M — Logan 1 run (Frazier pass from Silas Mathis), 2:15 2nd
M — Marshall 40 run (Marshall run), 0:31 2nd
CP — Larry Ellison 15 run (kick failed), 5:13 3rd
CP — Tommy Guadagno 4 run (Sam Brewer kick), 8:19 4th
;Merrillville;Crown Point
First downs;16;14
Total Net Yards;418;186
Rushes-yards;29-183;31-143
Passing;235;43
Comp.-Att.-Int.;9-12-0;4-14-1
Fumbles Lost;0;0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MERRILLVILLE, Angel Nelson 2-33, Lavarion Logan 13-117, Torius Cargle 2-(-3), Justin Marshall 3-50, Jaylen Thomas 4-(-17), Cameron Crisp 3-3. CROWN POINT, JJ Johnson 6-14, Elijah Tiawhan 14-50, Jason Kostick 3-26, Logan Hadt 1-(-6), Tommy Guadagno 7-59.
PASSING — MERRILLVILLE, Nelson 5-5-122, Thomas 5-7-113. CROWN POINT, Johnson 4-12-43, Hadt 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — MERRILLVILLE, Silas Mathis 2-64, Marshall 2-92, Tyrese Frazier 1-21, Marrel Tyler 2-15, O’Shawn Kelly 1-11, Alex Sharp 1-26. CROWN POINT, Landen Delich 2-23, Randy Lach 2-20.
Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26
Valpo;21 14 7 14 – 56
LaPorte;6 13 7 0 – 26
L – Collin Bergquist 74 run (kick failed), 11:05 1st
V – Hayden Vinyard 66 run (Tony Johnson kick), 10:49 1st
V – Logan Lockhart 7 run (Johnson kick), 6:12 1st
V – Lockhart 3 run (Johnson kick), 0:34 1st
V – Lockhart 1 run (Johnson kick), 5:47 2nd
L – Bergquist 3 run (Jack Doty kick), 4:43 2nd
V – Vinyard 6 run (kick failed), 4:26 2nd
L – Bergquist 72 run (kick blocked)
V – Vinyard 3 run (Johnson kick), 6:52 3rd
L – Bergquist 1 run (Doty kick), 2:50 3rd
V – Anthony Schafer 26 pass from Lockhart (Johnson kick), 11:54 4th
V – Vinyard 19 run (Johnson kick), 7:22 4th
;Valparaiso;LaPorte
First downs;31;9
Total Net Yards;490;235
Rushes-yards;46-382;28-178
Passing yards;108;57
Comp.-Att.-Int.;11-17-0;5-11-1
Fumbles Lost;0-0;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — VALPO, Vinyard 33-273, Lockhart 10-98. LaPORTE, Bergquist 18-190.
PASSING — VALPO, Lockhart 11-17-108-1-0. LaPORTE, Antonio Christensen 5-11-57-0-1.
RECEIVING — VALPO, Schafer 2-45, Vinyard 2-27. LaPORTE, Evan Cizewski 1-30, Grant Ott-Large 2-21.
Whiting 35, Bishop Noll 7
Bishop Noll: 0 0 7 0
Whiting: 13 8 14 0
W – Nick Davenport 7-yard rushing touchdown (kick good), 6:58, 1st
W – Jeremiah Allard 3-yard rushing touchdown (kick good), 4:09, 1st
W – Nick Davenport 42-yard passing touchdown to Jeremiah Allard (kick missed), 2:06, 2nd (run good)
W – Nick Davenport 6-yard rushing touchdown (kick good), 8:38, 3rd
W – Nick Davenport 9-yard rushing touchdown (kick good) 6:11, 3rd
BN – Willie Feagin 5-yard touchdown pass to Micah Jones (kick good), 0:41, 3rd
;Whiting:Bishop Noll
First downs;25;4
Total yards;382;102
Rushes-yards;51-314;14-25
Passing yards;68;77
Comp.-Att.-Int.;7-10-0;5-12-0
Fumbles lost;0;1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WHITING, Julius Torres 19-100, Nick Davenport 13-100, Dom Harbin 3-42, Jeremiah Allard 6-40, Jed Huffman 5-30, Philip Brooks 1-2, Luke Zorich 1-0. BISHOP NOLL, DaVierre McNair 5-12, Nicari Dennie 5-11, Jaden Gilmore 1-8, Micah Jones 1-1, Willie Feagin 1-(-1), Noah Lewis 1-(-6).
PASSING – WHITING, Davenport 7-10-68. BISHOP NOLL, Feagin 3-8-59, Lewis 2-4-18.
RECEIVING – WHITING, Allard 3-50, Kye Denecke 1-7, Huffman 2-6, Harbin 1-5. BISHOP NOLL, Holland Harris 1-45, Jones 3-26, McNair 1-6.
Football recap: Chesterton's last-minute touchdown, Merrillville's breakout WR highlight DAC wins
The opening night of Duneland Athletic Conference play did not disappoint. Here's a look at the scores, stories, sights and sounds from Friday night.
“That’s the most thrilling game I’ve ever played in."
“He’s a weapon out there in every phase of the game. It’s awesome to have a kid that athletic, and he’s a good kid too.”
“They’re building something and playing some younger guys. Us being able to take advantage of opportunities early, that’s what we were hoping to do.”
Jonny Sorensen scored on a 4-yard keeper where the offensive line pushed the pile across the goal line for the 14-7 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 3 of the season in Indiana and Week 2 in Illinois kicks off under traditional football weather.
No. 5 Chesterton visits No. 4 Michigan City in their DAC opener.
No. 1 Merrillville opens DAC play at No. 6 Crown Point.
Bishop Noll takes on Whiting in nonconference play.