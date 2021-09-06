 Skip to main content
Check out scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 4
agate urgent

Vaparaiso/Hammond Central, football

Football fans watch as Valparaiso plays Hammond Central Saturday at Valparaiso.

 John Luke, The Times

Boys cross country

Marion Invitational

At Indiana Wesleyan University

(First place and Chesterton results)

Team scores: 1. Fort Wayne Concordia 108, 6. Chesterton 148.

1. Izaiah Steury (Angola) 14:55.70; 11. Cole Dobson (CH) 16:22.30; 23. Jackson Tuck (CH) 16:49.40.

Girls cross country

Marion Invitational

At Indiana Wesleyan University

(First place runner, second place team and Chesterton results)

Team scores: 1. Chesterton 90, 2. North Central 101.

1. Nikki Southerland (Delta) 17:28.20; 3. Bailey Ranta (CH) 17:56.40; 8. Catherine White (CH) 18:58.80; 19. Ciara Bonner (CH) 19:28.20; 27. Alyssa Dunlap (CH) 19:43.40.

Football

Catholic Central (Mich.) 34, Andrean 14

Andrean;0 14 0 0 – 14

Catholic Central;21 0 7 6 – 34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – ANDREAN, Trey Stephens 3-23, Scott Ballentine 4-11.

PASSING – ANDREAN, Ballentine 25-42-243-2-1.

RECEIVING – ANDREAN, Alonzo Paul 9-75, Patrick Clacks III 6-57, Robert Ballentine 3-25, TD; Derrick Mitchell Jr. 2-28, Drayk Bowen 2-13, TD.

Girls golf

Lady Broncho Invitational

At Battleground Golf Course in Lafayette

(First place and Chesterton results)

Team scores: 1. Westfield 302; 12. Chesterton 389.

1. Sophie McGinnis (Westfield) 73, 1. Caroline Whallen (Noblesville) 73.

CHESTERTON – Katelyn McCoy 91, Miranda Miller 97, Lizzy Gray 99, Paige House 102.

Boys soccer

Portage 3, Andrean 1

PORTAGE – Colin Szczudlak 2 goals; Peter Martinez 1 goal; Alex Jennings 2 assists; Enrique Uex 1 assist; Bryce Hufford 5 saves.

Girls volleyball

Kankakee Valley Invite

Kankakee Valley 19-25-15, Lowell 25-17-10

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Abby Grandchamp 4 kills, 2 aces; Alexis Broyles 14 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Lilly Toppen 7 assists, 1 ace.

Kankakee Valley 25-25, Griffith 20-9

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Broyles 6 kills; Ava Koselke 4 blocks; Faith Mauger 3 blocks; Toppen 2 aces; Grandchamp 2 aces.

Kankakee Valley A 25-25, KV B-team 14-17

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Elise Kasper 1 ace; Marissa Howard 1 ace; Ava Dase 1 ace; Grandchamp 7 kills; Broyles 9 kills.

