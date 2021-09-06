Check out scores from area prep events from Saturday, Sept. 4

Boys cross country
Marion Invitational
At Indiana Wesleyan University
(First place and Chesterton results)
Team scores: 1. Fort Wayne Concordia 108, 6. Chesterton 148.
1. Izaiah Steury (Angola) 14:55.70; 11. Cole Dobson (CH) 16:22.30; 23. Jackson Tuck (CH) 16:49.40.
Girls cross country
Marion Invitational
At Indiana Wesleyan University
(First place runner, second place team and Chesterton results)
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 90, 2. North Central 101.
1. Nikki Southerland (Delta) 17:28.20; 3. Bailey Ranta (CH) 17:56.40; 8. Catherine White (CH) 18:58.80; 19. Ciara Bonner (CH) 19:28.20; 27. Alyssa Dunlap (CH) 19:43.40.
Football
Catholic Central (Mich.) 34, Andrean 14
Andrean;0 14 0 0 – 14
Catholic Central;21 0 7 6 – 34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – ANDREAN, Trey Stephens 3-23, Scott Ballentine 4-11.
PASSING – ANDREAN, Ballentine 25-42-243-2-1.
RECEIVING – ANDREAN, Alonzo Paul 9-75, Patrick Clacks III 6-57, Robert Ballentine 3-25, TD; Derrick Mitchell Jr. 2-28, Drayk Bowen 2-13, TD.
Girls golf
Lady Broncho Invitational
At Battleground Golf Course in Lafayette
(First place and Chesterton results)
Team scores: 1. Westfield 302; 12. Chesterton 389.
1. Sophie McGinnis (Westfield) 73, 1. Caroline Whallen (Noblesville) 73.
CHESTERTON – Katelyn McCoy 91, Miranda Miller 97, Lizzy Gray 99, Paige House 102.
Boys soccer
Portage 3, Andrean 1
PORTAGE – Colin Szczudlak 2 goals; Peter Martinez 1 goal; Alex Jennings 2 assists; Enrique Uex 1 assist; Bryce Hufford 5 saves.
Girls volleyball
Kankakee Valley Invite
Kankakee Valley 19-25-15, Lowell 25-17-10
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Abby Grandchamp 4 kills, 2 aces; Alexis Broyles 14 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Lilly Toppen 7 assists, 1 ace.
Kankakee Valley 25-25, Griffith 20-9
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Broyles 6 kills; Ava Koselke 4 blocks; Faith Mauger 3 blocks; Toppen 2 aces; Grandchamp 2 aces.
Kankakee Valley A 25-25, KV B-team 14-17
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Elise Kasper 1 ace; Marissa Howard 1 ace; Ava Dase 1 ace; Grandchamp 7 kills; Broyles 9 kills.
