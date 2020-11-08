Crown Point moves up in latest IBCA girls basketball rankings

IBCA Rankings
Girls Basketball
Rank;School;1st Place Votes;Total Points;Record
1;Penn;11;379;1-0
2;Carmel;6;371;1-0
3;North Central (Indianapolis);2;355;2-0
4;Crown Point;1312;0-0
5;Bedford North Lawrence;;286;1-0
6;Hamilton Southeastern;;277;2-0
7;Fishers;;227;2-1
8;Lawrence North;;224;1-1
9;Brownsburg;;221;1-1
10;Homestead;;193;0-1
11;East Central;;182;1-0
12;Linton-Stockton;;111;1-0
13;Salem;;105;1-0
14;Mt. Vernon (Fortville);;93;1-1
15;Evansville Memorial;;90;0-0
16;Noblesville;;88;1-0
17;Ben Davis;;81;1-1
18;Mishawaka Marian;;77;1-0
19;South Bend Washington;;76;1-0
20;Center Grove;;62;1-2
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Angola (0-0), Avon (0-1), Brownstown Central (1-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (1-0), Castle (1-0), Columbus East (1-0), Columbus North (0-1), Eastern-Pekin (2-0), Elkhart (1-0), Fort Wayne South (0-0), Franklin Community (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (2-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (1-1), Knox (2-0), Loogootee (0-0), Marion (0-2), Martinsville (2-0), Northwestern (1-0), NorthWood (0-0), Norwell (1-0), Plainfield (1-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (1-0), Silver Creek (2-0), Warren Central (0-2), Warsaw (0-0), Westfield (1-1), Zionsville (1-0).
