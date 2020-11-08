 Skip to main content
Crown Point moves up in latest IBCA girls basketball rankings
agate alert urgent

Crown Point moves up in latest IBCA girls basketball rankings

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, right, figures to be a big part of the Bulldogs' season in 2020-21. The team is ranked fourth in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's statewide poll.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

IBCA Rankings

Girls Basketball

Rank;School;1st Place Votes;Total Points;Record

1;Penn;11;379;1-0

2;Carmel;6;371;1-0

3;North Central (Indianapolis);2;355;2-0

4;Crown Point;1312;0-0

5;Bedford North Lawrence;;286;1-0

6;Hamilton Southeastern;;277;2-0

7;Fishers;;227;2-1

8;Lawrence North;;224;1-1

9;Brownsburg;;221;1-1

10;Homestead;;193;0-1

11;East Central;;182;1-0

12;Linton-Stockton;;111;1-0

13;Salem;;105;1-0

14;Mt. Vernon (Fortville);;93;1-1

15;Evansville Memorial;;90;0-0

16;Noblesville;;88;1-0

17;Ben Davis;;81;1-1

18;Mishawaka Marian;;77;1-0

19;South Bend Washington;;76;1-0

20;Center Grove;;62;1-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Angola (0-0), Avon (0-1), Brownstown Central (1-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (1-0), Castle (1-0), Columbus East (1-0), Columbus North (0-1), Eastern-Pekin (2-0), Elkhart (1-0), Fort Wayne South (0-0), Franklin Community (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (2-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (1-1), Knox (2-0), Loogootee (0-0), Marion (0-2), Martinsville (2-0), Northwestern (1-0), NorthWood (0-0), Norwell (1-0), Plainfield (1-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (1-0), Silver Creek (2-0), Warren Central (0-2), Warsaw (0-0), Westfield (1-1), Zionsville (1-0).

