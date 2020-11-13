 Skip to main content
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Regional championships, 2020
Football stock
Class 6A

Merrillville 27, Elkhart 24, FINAL

Class 5A

Valparaiso 35, Mishawaka 14, FINAL

Class 4A

Hobart 45, Logansport 14, FINAL

Class 3A

Mishawaka Marian 56, Calumet 0, FINAL

Class 2A

Pioneer 24, Andrean 21, FINAL

