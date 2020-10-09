FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 8, 2020

Andrean 35, Kankakee Valley 7, FINAL
Boone Grove 53, Lake Station 0, FINAL
Bowman 34, EC Central 18, FINAL
Calumet 32, River Forest 14, FINAL
Chesterton at Crown Point, canceled
Griffith 49, Whiting 12, FINAL
Hanover Central 49, Wheeler 13, FINAL
Hobart 44, Highland 6, FINAL
LaPorte 14, Michigan City 13, FINAL/OT
Merrillville 35, Lake Central 7, FINAL
Morton 42, Clark 6, FINAL
Lowell 41, Munster 7, FINAL
North Newton 26, North White 15, FINAL
SB Washington 47, West Side 20, FINAL
South Central 56, Bishop Noll 7, FINAL
Valparaiso 41, Portage 7, FINAL
The Times Football Top 10
1. Merrillville
2. Valparaiso
3. Andrean
4. Hobart
5. Lowell
6. Michigan City
7. Chesterton
8. Kankakee Valley
9. Crown Point
10. Wheeler
Also receiving votes
