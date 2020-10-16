 Skip to main content
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9, 2020
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9, 2020

  • Updated
Munster High School Aerial

The football and baseball fields at Munster High School are shown.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Andrean 35, Lowell 14, FINAL

Boone Grove 42, Whiting 19, FINAL

Calumet 76, Bishop Noll 8, FINAL

Crossroads Christian at Lake Station, late

Hammond 40, Clark 18, FINAL

Hanover Central 48, South Central 0, FINAL

Hobart 53, Munster 0, FINAL

Kankakee Valley at Highland, canceled

Merrillville 34, Chesterton 10, FINAL

Morton 44, Gavit 14, FINAL

North Newton at Tri-County, canceled

Portage 34, LaPorte 28, FINAL/OT

Wheeler 52, Griffith 17, FINAL

Valparaiso 44, Lake Central 17, FINAL

The Times Football Top 10

