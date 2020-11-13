 Skip to main content
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Regional championships, 2020
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Regional championships, 2020

Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Class 6A

Elkhart 17, Merrillville 14, Q4

Class 5A

Valparaiso 35, Mishawaka 14, 7:21 Q4

Class 4A

Hobart 45, Logansport 14, 10:22 Q4

Class 3A

Mishawaka Marian 56, Calumet 0, 2:40 Q4

Class 2A

Pioneer 24, Andrean 14, 8:10 Q4

