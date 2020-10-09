 Skip to main content
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 8, 2020
PREP FOOTBALL

FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 8, 2020

Munster High School Aerial

The football and baseball fields at Munster High School are shown.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Andrean 35, Kankakee Valley 7, FINAL

Boone Grove 53, Lake Station 0, FINAL

Bowman 34, EC Central 18, FINAL

Calumet 32, River Forest 14, FINAL

Chesterton at Crown Point, canceled

Griffith 49, Whiting 12, FINAL

Hanover Central 49, Wheeler 13, FINAL

Hobart 44, Highland 6, FINAL

LaPorte 14, Michigan City 13, FINAL/OT

Merrillville 35, Lake Central 7, FINAL

Morton 42, Clark 6, FINAL

Lowell 41, Munster 7, FINAL

North Newton 26, North White 15, FINAL

SB Washington 47, West Side 20, FINAL

South Central 56, Bishop Noll 7, FINAL

Valparaiso 41, Portage 7, FINAL

Saturday, Oct. 10

Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10

NWI Preps Scoreboard

Coaches are encouraged to email their results to munsports@lee.net.

For story tips and comments, please contact Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com or 219-933-4197.

