LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9, 2020

Andrean 35, Lowell 14, FINAL
Boone Grove 35, Whiting 19, Q4
Calumet 76, Bishop Noll 8, FINAL
Crossroads Christian at Lake Station, late
Hanover Central 48, South Central 0, FINAL
Hobart 53, Munster 0, FINAL
Kankakee Valley at Highland, canceled
Merrillville 34, Chesterton 10, FINAL
Morton 36, Gavit 14, 9:42 Q4
North Newton at Tri-County, canceled
Portage 28, LaPorte 28, 5:08 Q4
Wheeler 52, Griffith 17, FINAL
Valparaiso 44, Lake Central 17, FINAL
The Times Football Top 10
1. Merrillville
2. Valparaiso
3. Andrean
4. Hobart
5. Lowell
6. Chesterton
7. Michigan City
8. LaPorte
9. Griffith
10. Crown Point
Also receiving votes
