LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9, 2020
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9, 2020

Munster High School Aerial

The football and baseball fields at Munster High School are shown.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Andrean 35, Lowell 14, FINAL

Boone Grove 35, Whiting 19, Q4

Calumet 76, Bishop Noll 8, FINAL

Crossroads Christian at Lake Station, late

Hammond at Clark, late

Hanover Central 48, South Central 0, FINAL

Hobart 53, Munster 0, FINAL

Kankakee Valley at Highland, canceled

Merrillville 34, Chesterton 10, FINAL

Morton 36, Gavit 14, 9:42 Q4

North Newton at Tri-County, canceled

Portage 28, LaPorte 28, 5:08 Q4

Wheeler 52, Griffith 17, FINAL

Valparaiso 44, Lake Central 17, FINAL

The Times Football Top 10

