Prep Honors for soccer

All-Conference
Boys Soccer
Porter County
KOUTS — Parker Kneifel, Hunter Kneifel, Aaron Ketchmark, Mark Smolios, Cole Spagna. MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Joshua Kenworthy, Tate Ivanyo, Bryce Cook, Jake Jaranowski. BOONE GROVE — Clifton Sherwin, Logan Cimino, Jeremy Kranz. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Marek Robinson, Spencer Moore. HEBRON — Luke Torres. WESTVILLE — Carson Miller.
All-Conference
Girls Soccer
Porter County
BOONE GROVE — Lexi Darnell, Alivia Peters, Kylie Tomasko, Holly Kerr, Taylor Keenan. HEBRON — Madison Maas, Kylee Babiak, Alexys Rippe, Rebekah Hayes. KOUTS — Katie Reasoner, Evie Maglish, Lydia Reasoner. WESTVILLE — McKenna Bowley, Maddie Stark. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Alexa Mecchia. MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Madison Ilic.
