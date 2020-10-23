 Skip to main content
Prep Honors for soccer
Prep Honors for soccer

  • Updated
All-Conference

Boys Soccer

Porter County

KOUTS — Parker Kneifel, Hunter Kneifel, Aaron Ketchmark, Mark Smolios, Cole Spagna. MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Joshua Kenworthy, Tate Ivanyo, Bryce Cook,  Jake Jaranowski. BOONE GROVE — Clifton Sherwin, Logan Cimino, Jeremy Kranz. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Marek Robinson, Spencer Moore. HEBRON — Luke Torres. WESTVILLE — Carson Miller.

All-Conference

Girls Soccer

Porter County

BOONE GROVE — Lexi Darnell, Alivia Peters, Kylie Tomasko, Holly Kerr, Taylor Keenan. HEBRON — Madison Maas, Kylee Babiak, Alexys Rippe, Rebekah Hayes. KOUTS — Katie Reasoner, Evie Maglish, Lydia Reasoner. WESTVILLE — McKenna Bowley, Maddie Stark. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Alexa Mecchia. MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Madison Ilic.

