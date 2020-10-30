 Skip to main content
Prep Honors for soccer
Honors

ISCA All-District

Boys Soccer

District 1

First Team

Charlie Eaton, Chesterton, GK; Zack Bowser, Chesterton, F; Hayden Eaton, Crown Point, MF; Gianluca Scalzo, Munster, D; EJ Dreher, Valparaiso, MF; Nick Biel, Chesterton, MF; Emilio Zambrano, Lake Central, MF; Bruno Zamora, Bishop Noll, MF; Dane Richardson, Highland, MF; Jake Wichlinski, Bishop Noll, F, Kristian Simakoski, Crown Point, D; Afam Oniah, Munster, D; Jonathan Hernandez Valdez, Hobart, F.

Second Team

Jared Hecimovich, Crown Point, GK; Fernando Ramos, Bishop Noll, GK; Aerik Tanis, Highland, GK; Jack Isroff, Valparaiso, F; Ben Puch, Lake Central, MF; Ryan O’Dell, Chesterton, MF; Julian Colon, Kankakee Valley, MF.

Coach of the Year – Lucas Sabedra, Chesterton.

Girls Soccer

District 1

First Team

Carly Balas, Chesterton, GK; Lexi Darnell, Boone Grove, F; Addy Joiner, Chesterton, F; Sydney Stott, Chesterton, MF; Zoe Wells, Crown Point, F; Brooke Ferkull, Crown Point, D; Maegan Shaw, Highland, F; Alice Foley, Munster, MF; Kailyn Smith, Valparaiso, D; Morgan Catchur, Valparaiso, MF; Anna Capellari, Wheeler, F.

Second Team

Bridget Sherman, Andrean, MF; Kaitlyn Kogl, Chesterton, MF; Allie Govert, Crown Point, D; Sophia Jaime, Valparaiso, MF; Morgan Putz, Wheeler, D.

