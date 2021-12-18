Region roundup: Kamari Slaughter leads Portage to 5-1 start

The Bulldogs won the first local gymnastics meet of the season by notching the top four doubles teams in the unique event. Taking first was Elly Kiran and Makayla Neal with a 36.95 all-around score, while Lilly Stoelb and Leah Fenner were second with 36.10. Morgan Township’s Emma Spears and Kaitlyn Whitaker were fifth all-around with 33.05.