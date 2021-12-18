Region roundup: Kamari Slaughter leads Portage to 5-1 start

Boys basketball
Crown Point 80, West Lafayette 46
Drew Adzia had 21 points and AJ Lux added 20 points and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1) in the win. Carter Delich chipped in with 15 points.
Portage 79, Westville 35
Kamari Slaughter helped the Indians (5-1) on both offense and defense with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots. Primo DelValle had 13 points, while Grant Clark added 4 assists.
Valparaiso 62, Elkhart 47
Mason Jones led a balanced offense with 16 points for the Vikings (7-0), while Blaine Dalton added 14 points. Breece Walls and Michael Flynn each had 11 points with Walls adding 7 assists.
OTHER SCORES:
Fort Wayne Snider 86, Merrillville 50
Records: FW Snider 3-1, Merrillville 3-2.
LaPorte 68, Knox 39
Records: LaPorte 3-2, Knox 0-6.
Girls basketball
Andrean 53, Hobart 42
Tori Allen had 16 points and Lindsay Arcella added 15 points for the 59ers (8-3, 4-0 NCC) in the win. Lauren Colon chipped in with 10 points. Asia Donald had 22 points for the Brickies (5-7, 0-3), while Jesse Neace added 12 points in the loss.
Benton Central 53, Kankakee Valley 32
Taylor Schoonveld had 12 points for the Kougars (9-4), while Kate Thomas added 7 points in the loss.
West Bloomfield (Michigan) 61, Bishop Noll 24
The Warriors (3-6) lost in the Lady Phoenix Shootout in Detroit with Icesis Thomas scoring 9 points and Kennedy Blakely grabbing 5 rebounds.
Kouts 63, Hebron 29
Ally Capouch almost scored half of her team’s points with a game-high 31 to lead the Fillies (10-4, 4-1 PCC), while Lyndsey Kobza added 9 points. Bella Bowgren had 10 points for the Hawks (1-9, 0-4) in the loss.
Valparaiso 49, North Judson 30
Becca Gerdt had 17 points for the Vikings (11-1) with three 3-pointers, while Bokade Ayangade added 8 points in the win.
Other scores:
Carmel 48, Portage 23
Records: Carmel 6-6, Portage 6-6.
North White 51, Morgan Township 33
Records: North White 11-1, Morgan Township 8-7.
Gymnastics
LaPorte Pairs Holiday Invitational
At LaPorte High School
Team standings: 1. Crown Point, 2. LaPorte, 3. Morgan Township, 4. New Prairie, 5. Westville/NP, 6. Lowell, 7. Munster.
The Bulldogs won the first local gymnastics meet of the season by notching the top four doubles teams in the unique event. Taking first was Elly Kiran and Makayla Neal with a 36.95 all-around score, while Lilly Stoelb and Leah Fenner were second with 36.10. Morgan Township’s Emma Spears and Kaitlyn Whitaker were fifth all-around with 33.05.
Boys swimming
Elkhart 95, LaPorte 90
500 freestyle – Chaise Adrian 5:30.19; 200 freestyle relay – LaPorte (Abbas Hakim, Max Unger, Grant Olson, Danny Villa) 1:39.21).
Rensselaer Invite
Team scores: 1. Delphi 118, 2. Benton Central 82, 3. Kankakee Valley 74, 4. Rensselaer 32, 5. Morton 22, 6. Griffith 14.
(top 2 Kankakee Vallery finishers)
800 freestyle relay – 1. KV (Chase Brown, Brock Martin, Cowan Murray, Luke Bristol) 8:50.15; 400 IM relay – 2. KV (L. Bristol, Tim Stidham, Gabe Bristol, Garret Zimmerman) 4:49.31; 500 progressive relay – 2. KV (Martin, Thomas Ketchem, Coen Murray, Brown) 5:24.88; 400 breaststroke relay – 2. KV (Brown, G. Bristol, Preston Kritlow, L. Bristol) 5:27.62.
Girls swimming
LaPorte 101, Elkhart 79
200 medley relay – LaPorte (Caiya Cooper, Lila Gillisse, Becca Shaffer, Megan Zolvinski); 200 freestyle – Cooper; 200 IM – Shaffer; 100 butterfly – Shaffer; 100 freestyle – Samira Arnsbarger; 500 freestyle – Regan Hughes; 200 freestyle relay – LaPorte (Shaffer, Gillasse, Cooper, Megan Zolvinski); 100 breaststroke – Cooper; 400 freestyle relay – LaPorte (Arnsbarger, Hughes, Danielle Temores, Callie Hekter).
Wrestling
Munster Super Duals
At Munster High School
LaPorte finished first, winning all five of its matches:
LaPorte 42, Hammond Central 27
LaPorte 42, Munster 26
LaPorte 66, Griffith 12
LaPorte 72, North Judson 12
LaPorte 42, New Prairie 33
Ashton Jackson (113 pounds), Caden Ellenberger (145) and Noah Salary (152) each went 5-0 in their weight classes.
Friday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Hobart 44, Lowell 38
Jaydon Hence had 18 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Brickies (3-2, 1-0 NCC), while Anthony Williams added 11 points and 4 rebounds in the win.
Illiana Christian 74, River Forest 56
Luke Van Essen led Illiana (5-2, 2-0 GSSC) with 20 points, while Adam Gibson added 15 points. Travis Randolph led the Ingots (2-5, 1-2) with 15 points in the loss, while Kyron Matthews added 14 points.
Kankakee Valley 70, Andrean 49
Cam Webster had 14 points for the Kougars (3-2, 1-0 NCC), while Will Sampson added 13 points and 6 rebounds in the win over the 59ers (0-4, 0-1). Hayden Dase had 12 points for a balanced Kankakee Valley offense, and Luke Andree chipped in with 11 points and 9 rebounds.
Morton 75, Highland 56
Ladaion Barnes scored a game-high 26 points to lead Morton (3-3) to victory. Amari Northcutt added 19 and Nate King seven more to pull the Governors to .500. The Trojans (2-5) were led by Nick Steele's 22. Nick Johnson added 10 and Aerik Tanis scored nine.
OTHER SCORES:
Boone Grove 77, South Central 57
Records: Boone Grove 3-0, 2-0 PCC; South Central 1-6, 0-2.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 76, Merrillville 58
Records: Crispus Attucks 4-5, Merrillville 3-2.
North Daviess 52, Hammond Central 50
Records: North Daviess 6-0, Hammond Central 4-2.
Girls basketball
Bishop Noll 59, Lake Station 52
Alante Wright had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals to lead the Warriors (3-5, 2-0 GSSC), while Tranika Randolph had 12 points and Brianna Gonzalez added 10 points. Icesis Thomas had 13 rebounds for Noll, while Lauren Drexler added 10 boards. Kayla Wilkerson led the Eagles (7-3, 3-1) with 18 points, while Nasiya Gause had 16 points and Daniya Johnson added 11 points in the loss.
Marian Catholic Christmas Classic
POOL A: Fenwick 3-0, Neuqua Valley 2-1, Argo 1-2.
POOL B: Marian Catholic 3-0, Providence 2-1, Hillcrest 1-2, McNamara 0-3.
Hillcrest 62, Bloom Township 33
Bishop McNamara 39, Argo 38
Third place: Providence 60, Neuqua Valley 42
Championship: Marian Catholic 40, Fenwick 30
Other scores:
Calumet Christian 36, Grace Christian 18
Records: Calumet Christian 3-4, Grace Christian 1-4.
Clinton Christian 39, Victory Christian 33
Records: Clinton Christian 4-3, Victory Christian 1-10.
LaCrosse 35, Boone Grove 21
Records: LaCrosse 9-3, 3-0 PCC; Boone Grove 5-5, 2-3.
Portage 40, LaPorte 27
Records: Portage 6-6, 2-2 DAC; LaPorte 2-10, 0-4.
Valparaiso 59, Chesterton 37
Records: Valparaiso 10-1, 3-1 DAC; Chesterton 6-4, 1-2.
Whiting 46, River Forest 45
Records: Whiting 2-6, 2-1 GSSC; River Forest 1-10, 0-5.
