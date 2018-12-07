Thursday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove 43, Bowman Academy 45
BOWMAN ACADEMY
Christian Haggard 17, Daryan Bryant 13.
Leaders — Steals: Haggard 7, Bryant 5 (BA).
Peotone 57, Illiana Christian 39
South Central 59, Washington Twp. 43
SOUTH CENTRAL (11-17-12-19)
Abigail Tomblin 2 0-0 4, Amber Wolf 9 0-0 20, Faith Biggs 3 1-2 7, Lexy Wade 0 0-0 0, Skyler Wildfrong 5 0-2 11, Delanie Gale 1 0-0 3, McKenzie Hudspeth 1 0-0 3, Marissa Carr 2 0-0 4, Kate Rudolph 3 0-0 7, Daphney Williams 1 0-0 2.
WASHINGTON TWP. (9-6-11-17)
Olivia Klinger 2 1-9 5, Jillian Burton 4 3-3 12, Emma Hawkins 3 0-0 5, Megan Boby 2 0-0 4, Mikaela Armstrong 4 1-9 10, Mia Lewis 2 0-2 4, Zoe Brickner 0 1-2 1. Totals -- 27 6-15 43.
3-point field goals: Wolf 2, Wilfong 1, Gale 1, Hudspeth 1, Rudolph 1 (SC); Burton 1, Hawkins 1, Armstrong 1 (WT). Team fouls: South Central 16; Washington Twp. 13. Fouled out: None.