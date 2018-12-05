Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Bowman Academy 50, Lighthouse 43
LIGHTHOUSE (12-9-7-15)
Timothy Mays 2 2-2 7, Jordan Higgins 4 1-5 11, Joseph Rembert 1 3-4 5, Trayvon Byrd 3 3-5 9, Markell Smith 1 2-2 4, Tyrone Funtchess 1 0-0 2, Justin Cook 0 0-0 0, Rayumos Hope 0 0-0 0, Steven Carr 0 0-0 0, Devarius Stewart 2 1-2 5. Totals – 13 12-20 43.
BOWMAN ACADEMY (16-10-8-16)
Tarik Booker 11 3-10 29, Amari Sherrod 1 1-2 3, Koron Davis3 0-1 7, Cleveland Neal 2 0-0 4, Jaquez Williams 1 0-0 2, Raymond Terry 0 0-1 0, Avion Holt 2 0-0 4. Totals – 20 4-14 50.
3-point field goals: Lighthouse (Higgins 2, Timothy Mays 1); Bowman Academy (Booker 4, Davis 1). Total fouls: Lighthouse 20, Bowman Academy 23. Fouled out: Williams (B), Booker (B) Records: Lighthouse 2-1, Bowman Academy 3-2.
Michigan City 57, Andrean 50
MICHIGAN CITY (18-10-15-14)
Rayshon Howard 3 0-2 6, Dezmond Hawkins 3 3-6 9, Daijon Reddix 5 2-2 14, Omarian Hatch 1 6-8 8, Evan Bush 1 0-0 2, Jaivion Reid 5 6-6 16, Donye' Grant 1 0-0 2, Jalen Bullock 0 0-0 0. Total s— 19 18-25 57.
ANDREAN (3-22-13-12)
Eric Kendrick 0 0-0 0, John Carrothers 1 6-6 8, Eric Goodes 0 1-4 1, Ben Jones 1 0-0 2, Deshone Burnett 2 3-4 8, Matt Lelito 3 0-0 6, Kyle Ross 7 3-3 19, Nick Flesher 2 2-3 7. Totals — 16 15-20 50.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 2 (Reddix 2); Andrean 4 (Ross 2, Flesher, Burnett). Leaders -- Rebounds: Bullock 5 (MC), Ross 11 (A). Steals: Bush 3 (MC), Ross 3 (A). Team fouls: Michigan City 21, Andrean 19. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Michigan City 3-1, Andrean 2-1. JV score: Andrean 59, Michigan City 58.
Girls Basketball
Westville 46, Kouts 40
WESTVILLE (6-13-13-14)
Chloe Fortune 3 0-0 6, Peyton Rodgers 4 3-4 11, Grace Weston 2 3-4 9, Nicole Albers 2 3-4 7, Sarah Weston 3 6-8 13, Kaitlyn Griffin 0 0-0 0, Reina Steppe 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 14 15-20 46.
KOUTS (9-12-12-7)
Morgan Kobza 5 0-1 10, Audrey Benefield 0 0-0 0, Cllaire Cochran 1 1-4 3, Mckenna Magura 3 2-2 9, Lyndsey Kobza 1 3-5 5, Kaylee Clindaniel 3 2-3 9, Madolyn Smith 0 2-2 2, Isabella Semento 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-17 40.
3-point field goals: Westville (G. Weston 2, S. Weston); Kouts (Clindaniel, Magura). Leaders -- Rebounds: Albers 10 (W); Clindaniel 9 (K). Assists: Rodgers 3, S. Weston 3, Albers 3 (W); L. Kobza 3 (K). Steals: Rodgers 4 (W); L.Kobza 3 (K). Team fouls: Westville 17, Kouts 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Westville 8-3 (1-1 PCC); Kouts 6-5 (1-2). JV Score: Westville 30-26 OT.