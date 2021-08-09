Scouting the area's top girls cross country runners and teams

Five teams to watch
Chesterton
The defending sectional, regional and semistate champions return all seven of its top runners, led by seniors Bailey Ranta, Catherine White and Bree Gentry. The aim is to erase a disappointing 20th-place performance at state last season.
Crown Point
Coach Rob Lukowski comes over from Highland to take over a Bulldogs team with a lot of talent back, led by senior Caitlyn Derwinski and sophomore Elli Pycraft. Sophomore Reilly Lustina, a regional qualifier in the 800 meters in track, is running cross for the first time.
Lake Central
The biggest school in the area never lacks depth and the Indians will have plenty. Senior Rachel Narjes and juniors Natalie Kransky and Carly Davis will likely lead the pack but the underclass is talented, including sophomore Addison Roth.
Lowell
Senior Karina James is the returning individual state champ and Gatorade Athlete of the Year. She provides the Red Devils with a low stick for every race. Junior Reilly Boyer gives Lowell a reliable No. 2.
Valparaiso
A top-10 team finish at state fuels a Vikings squad led by senior Kaylie Politza and junior Cheyanne Stock. All 10 of the postseason-rostered runners from last year are back. Hopes are high in the county seat.
Ten runners to Watch
Emma Bell, sophomore, Kankakee Valley
She turned heads in the Northwest Crossroads Conference as a freshman. She’s now a known commodity who will likely flirt with a time near 19 minutes.
Bree Gentry, senior, Chesterton
Gentry followed an eighth-place sectional finish with top-20 times at the regional and semistate. Gentry is one of the Trojans’ leaders.
Emma Hellwege, senior, Wheeler
She is now the leader of a Bearcats team that qualified for state for the first time a year ago. She’s hoping to return individually for the third time.
Karina James, senior, Lowell
James will be the favorite every time she approaches a starting line this season. James is a national name in the sport.
Natalie Kransky, junior, Lake Central
She trailed only Narjes at the sectional and finished third at the regional. Kransky will have high aims.
Rachel Narjes, senior, Lake Central
The returning Highland sectional individual champ was a big scorer for the Indians as a junior and will try to improve as a senior.
Kaylie Politza, senior, Valparaiso
Coach John Arredondo said she is hungry and had a great summer, which means trouble for her opponents. Politza finished 11th at the state meet last year and will be one of the few who can think about challenging James.
Bailey Ranta, senior, Chesterton
Ranta finished second at the New Prairie Semistate, ahead of Politza and behind only James, as a junior. Her disappointing 21-minute run at state has to be fuel for her senior season.
Cheyanne Stock, junior, Valparaiso
She posted a blazing 19 minutes, 1 seconds at the New Prairie Semistate as a sophomore, then followed up with a 19:20 at state. Behind Politza, she provides as good a No. 2 as any in the area and maybe the state.
Catherine White, senior, Chesterton
Another of the Trojans stable of runners, she posted a 10th-place finish in the sectional last year. She looks to build on consistently near or below 20-minute times.