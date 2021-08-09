Scouting the area's top girls cross country runners and teams

Kaylie Politza, senior, Valparaiso

Coach John Arredondo said she is hungry and had a great summer, which means trouble for her opponents. Politza finished 11th at the state meet last year and will be one of the few who can think about challenging James.

Bailey Ranta, senior, Chesterton

Ranta finished second at the New Prairie Semistate, ahead of Politza and behind only James, as a junior. Her disappointing 21-minute run at state has to be fuel for her senior season.

Cheyanne Stock, junior, Valparaiso

She posted a blazing 19 minutes, 1 seconds at the New Prairie Semistate as a sophomore, then followed up with a 19:20 at state. Behind Politza, she provides as good a No. 2 as any in the area and maybe the state.

Catherine White, senior, Chesterton

Another of the Trojans stable of runners, she posted a 10th-place finish in the sectional last year. She looks to build on consistently near or below 20-minute times.

