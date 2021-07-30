Scouting the area's top girls golfers and teams

Top 5 local teams
1. Lake Central
The Indians return Kamyran Golec and Olivia Safranek as juniors from a team that fell 17 shots short of advancing to state behind Crown Point. If Lake Central can find another two consistent players to pair with the junior duo, the Indians have a chance to get down to state.
2. Crown Point
The Bulldogs lost their top players, Madelyn and Delaney Adams, to graduation, leaving senior Valentina Gozo to top the lineup after finishing 75th in state a year ago. Juniors Jasmine Harper and Carli Manes bring state experience to help stabilize Crown Point’s lineup, which will no doubt be bolstered by its historically strong junior program.
3. Munster
Senior Emma Gossman and sophomore Alexis Schmidt led the Mustangs to a seventh-place finish in regionals last year. The other three team members were lost to graduation.
4. Michigan City
Senior Taylor Skibinski returns as arguably the area’s top player, having two consecutive state appearances to her credit, but the Wolves will need to fill out the rest of their lineup to have a chance at getting back back to regionals.
5. Portage
The Indians bring back all five players from a team that finished 13th in last year’s regional. Senior Jordan Jacobs leads a veteran-heavy lineup that should feature another four juniors.
Ten Players to Watch
Brynlee DeBoard, sophomore, Kankakee Valley
Kamyran Golec, junior, Lake Central
Valentina Gozo, senior, Crown Point
Jordan Jacobs, senior, Portage
Katelyn McCoy, senior, Chesterton
Molly Menne, sophomore, LaPorte
Norah Rossman, sophomore, Valparaiso
Sophia Sanchez, senior, Hanover Central
Olivia Safranek, junior, Lake Central
Taylor Skibinski, senior, Michigan City