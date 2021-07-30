Scouting the area's top girls golfers and teams

Top 5 local teams

1. Lake Central

The Indians return Kamyran Golec and Olivia Safranek as juniors from a team that fell 17 shots short of advancing to state behind Crown Point. If Lake Central can find another two consistent players to pair with the junior duo, the Indians have a chance to get down to state.

2. Crown Point

The Bulldogs lost their top players, Madelyn and Delaney Adams, to graduation, leaving senior Valentina Gozo to top the lineup after finishing 75th in state a year ago. Juniors Jasmine Harper and Carli Manes bring state experience to help stabilize Crown Point’s lineup, which will no doubt be bolstered by its historically strong junior program.

3. Munster

Senior Emma Gossman and sophomore Alexis Schmidt led the Mustangs to a seventh-place finish in regionals last year. The other three team members were lost to graduation.

4. Michigan City