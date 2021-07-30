 Skip to main content
Scouting the area's top girls golfers and teams
Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski returns as one of the top golfers in the area.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Top 5 local teams

1. Lake Central

The Indians return Kamyran Golec and Olivia Safranek as juniors from a team that fell 17 shots short of advancing to state behind Crown Point. If Lake Central can find another two consistent players to pair with the junior duo, the Indians have a chance to get down to state.

2. Crown Point

The Bulldogs lost their top players, Madelyn and Delaney Adams, to graduation, leaving senior Valentina Gozo to top the lineup after finishing 75th in state a year ago. Juniors Jasmine Harper and Carli Manes bring state experience to help stabilize Crown Point’s lineup, which will no doubt be bolstered by its historically strong junior program.

3. Munster

Senior Emma Gossman and sophomore Alexis Schmidt led the Mustangs to a seventh-place finish in regionals last year. The other three team members were lost to graduation.

4. Michigan City

Senior Taylor Skibinski returns as arguably the area’s top player, having two consecutive state appearances to her credit, but the Wolves will need to fill out the rest of their lineup to have a chance at getting back back to regionals.

5. Portage

The Indians bring back all five players from a team that finished 13th in last year’s regional. Senior Jordan Jacobs leads a veteran-heavy lineup that should feature another four juniors.

Ten Players to Watch

Brynlee DeBoard, sophomore, Kankakee Valley

Kamyran Golec, junior, Lake Central

Valentina Gozo, senior, Crown Point

Jordan Jacobs, senior, Portage

Katelyn McCoy, senior, Chesterton

Molly Menne, sophomore, LaPorte

Norah Rossman, sophomore, Valparaiso

Sophia Sanchez, senior, Hanover Central

Olivia Safranek, junior, Lake Central

Taylor Skibinski, senior, Michigan City

