Scrimmage between Lake Central and Andrean canceled

PREP FOOTBALL
Scrimmage canceled for Friday: Lake Central announced on Tuesday that its scrimmage against Andrean originally scheduled for Friday is off. Lake Central is scheduled to open its season at Munster with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 20. It will be the first game under coach Rick Good, who spent the previous three seasons at Calumet (18-12). Andrean will open at Merrillville for the Battle on Broadway at 7 p.m. It is the first of five straight road games for the 59ers.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lake Central's Knopf chooses Belmont: Lake Central senior Ethan Knopf gave a verbal commitment to Belmont late Tuesday. The 6-foot-4 pitcher/outfielder announced his decision on Twitter, writing, "I can't thank my family enough for all the sacrifices they had to make for me to be in the place I am today, especially my mom." The Bruins were 22-30 and finished eighth in the 11-team Ohio Valley Conference last season, going 14-16 in those contests.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls finalize DeRozan deal: The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday. DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs. A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls' intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center. DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances. DeRozan, who turned 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with newcomer Lonzo Ball leading a revamped backcourt following a sign-and-trade from New Orleans.
