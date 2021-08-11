Scrimmage between Lake Central and Andrean canceled

PREP FOOTBALL

Scrimmage canceled for Friday: Lake Central announced on Tuesday that its scrimmage against Andrean originally scheduled for Friday is off. Lake Central is scheduled to open its season at Munster with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 20. It will be the first game under coach Rick Good, who spent the previous three seasons at Calumet (18-12). Andrean will open at Merrillville for the Battle on Broadway at 7 p.m. It is the first of five straight road games for the 59ers.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lake Central's Knopf chooses Belmont: Lake Central senior Ethan Knopf gave a verbal commitment to Belmont late Tuesday. The 6-foot-4 pitcher/outfielder announced his decision on Twitter, writing, "I can't thank my family enough for all the sacrifices they had to make for me to be in the place I am today, especially my mom." The Bruins were 22-30 and finished eighth in the 11-team Ohio Valley Conference last season, going 14-16 in those contests.

PRO BASKETBALL