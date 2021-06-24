Search to continue for new nickname for TF South sports teams

LANSING — The search for a new nickname for TF South's sports teams isn't over after all.
On Tuesday night, the District 215 board of education voted down a proposal to adopt Redwolves as the nickname for the school's sports teams.
Members Andrea Ballard, Christopher Dodd, Diana Jackson and Morgan Waller voted against the name, while Richard Dust and Rita Oberman voted for it. Member Marcie Wilson was absent for the vote.
The school board had voted unanimously on Aug. 25, 2020 to drop the Rebels nickname the school's teams had used since TF South opened in 1958.
It was the latest step in the process of disassociating the school from a variety of traditions with Confederate overtones. Earlier, the Ritchie Rebel mascot and Confederate flag imagery had been dropped.
According the Illinois State Board of Education's most recent statistics, TF South has an enrollment of 1,874 that is 63.3% black, 26.6% Hispanic and 10.5% white.
There was a selection process to pick a new nickname during the 2020-21 school year. But participation likely was hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, which kept students out of the building and limited to remote learning till late in the school year.
According to District 215 officials, only 366 students voted in the nickname poll, which was conducted via email. Redwolves received 44% of the votes, followed by Redhawks with 29.2% and Flying Aces with 26.8%.
Dominique Newman, the district's public relations officer, said Thursday that Superintendent Sophia Jones-Redmond and TF South Principal Jake Gourley are expected to meet next week to discuss the next steps in the nickname selection process.
"There isn't a plan (yet)," Newman said. "But I think that would be the obvious next step, once we have more students in the building — how to get more student engagement.
"We'll be fully open in the fall. It could be a very different process with students in the building."
The school board did not allow low-risk sports such as cross country, golf, swimming and tennis to compete last fall, even though the Illinois High School Association gave the green light to those activities. When the IHSA OK'd sports to resume again in January, TF South teams did return, but without a nickname.
During the academic year, school officials worked to remove any "Rebels" signage and branding. Replacing uniforms with the old nickname wasn't a big issue, according to Newman.
"The football uniforms never did say 'Rebels,'" she said. "Some (teams) were fine to begin with. ... Only two or three are not replaced yet."