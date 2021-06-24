Search to continue for new nickname for TF South sports teams

According to District 215 officials, only 366 students voted in the nickname poll, which was conducted via email. Redwolves received 44% of the votes, followed by Redhawks with 29.2% and Flying Aces with 26.8%.

Dominique Newman, the district's public relations officer, said Thursday that Superintendent Sophia Jones-Redmond and TF South Principal Jake Gourley are expected to meet next week to discuss the next steps in the nickname selection process.

"There isn't a plan (yet)," Newman said. "But I think that would be the obvious next step, once we have more students in the building — how to get more student engagement.

"We'll be fully open in the fall. It could be a very different process with students in the building."

The school board did not allow low-risk sports such as cross country, golf, swimming and tennis to compete last fall, even though the Illinois High School Association gave the green light to those activities. When the IHSA OK'd sports to resume again in January, TF South teams did return, but without a nickname.

During the academic year, school officials worked to remove any "Rebels" signage and branding. Replacing uniforms with the old nickname wasn't a big issue, according to Newman.