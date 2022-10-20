Semistate will be twice as nice for Andrean’s Gina Cappello

MERRILLVILLE — Competing for a semistate title is a privilege for any high school athlete. Most never get the chance.

Andrean junior Gina Cappello, though, will get her shot at not one but two on Saturday when she runs at the New Prairie cross country semistate in the morning and then plays Fort Wayne Canterbury in the Class 1A soccer game that night in Chesterton.

“I really am grateful that I can do this, that I’m getting the chance to and that Andrean is letting me,” Cappello said. “It’s something I never would’ve imagined.”

The day will be a full one.

59ers freshman Sarah Enright will run at New Prairie, too, but Cappello and her family will drive to New Carlisle alone. Cappello will race, then come home to rest, eat something and turn around and head back to Andrean where she’ll head to Chesterton with the soccer team.

That’s the way it’s been all season, though, especially on the Saturdays. Coaches from both sports had that conversation early and encourage Cappello, as long as she takes care of her body and recovers properly.

“It’s not an easy schedule,” soccer coach Jeff Clapman said. “It’s got to affect her. It can’t not, right? But with that being said, she comes to our games and she’s a difference maker. Whatever she's doing, she's making it work.”

Soccer is unquestionably Cappello’s primary sport now, but only a few months ago she considered limiting herself to only cross country this fall. Running was something she started just for fun but then fell in love with.

“Being with the team every day and realizing this is my sport (brought me back to soccer). I just love the whole team dynamic,” she said. “Someone asked me, if I had to choose, would I go to state for soccer or for cross and I said soccer. I want to be with my team.”

Cappello is an accomplished runner, though.

She qualified for semistate as an individual by finishing 23rd at the Crown Point regional in 21 minutes, 51.9 seconds. Her 21:37 was enough for 17th the week before at the Hebron sectional. The week before that, she was seventh at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet with a time of 21:34.4.

It's not Cappello's first time advancing to semistate, either. She made it there as a freshman in 2020. A concussion that forced her to miss time in both sports got in the way during her sophomore year or it would likely be her third trip.

“I’m going to try not to hold anything back. I’m telling myself I have a couple hours to recover,” she said. “I know the course. There’s the really big Agony Hill and the Snake Trail. I’m just going to run as fast as I can for as long as I can.”

In soccer, the 59ers are the favorite going into the game with Canterbury (11-8-2). Andrean lost in the Class 1A state final a year ago to Heritage Christian. Andrean (14-2-4) finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the small-school division. The Cavaliers were No. 11.

Canterbury is an offensive team, scoring four or more goals six times this season. It’s allowed 44 goals, though. The 59ers have allowed only five all year while scoring the same number as the Cavaliers (52).

“They’ve played a difficult schedule and they’ve scored a lot of goals,” Clapman said. “They’ve had a tremendous season to get to semistate, just like we have. We have to give them that respect. Fort Wayne is a really good soccer community.”

Andrean isn’t counting any chickens just yet, but the 59ers are eager to have a chance to erase last season’s disappointment.

“We got the red ring. We want the blue,” Cappello said.