Senate OKs prohibition on transgender girls participating in girls' sports

Indiana is poised to become the 11th state to ban all children assigned male at birth from ever participating in any elementary or high school athletics designated as a "girls" or "female" sport — no matter the child's gender identity or physical characteristics.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 32-18 Tuesday to send House Enrolled Act 1041 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed. It last month passed the Republican-controlled House, 66-30.

Two Northwest Indiana senators supported the plan: State Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.

It was opposed by state Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; Michael Griffin, D-Highland; Eddie Melton, D-Gary; Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

The legislation would prohibit trans girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, attending any public, charter or private school in the state, from playing on a girls athletics team, and authorizes girls deprived of an athletics opportunity due to a trans girl to sue their school for monetary damages.

The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, said her legislation is aimed at protecting "fair competition in girls sports."

Donato acknowledged there's only been a single Indiana instance potentially involving a trans girl wanting to play on a girls sports team, and she said that case did not lead to any of the more than 60,000 female student-athletes in the state losing their spot on a team or the opportunity to compete for a college scholarship.

Nevertheless, Donato insisted that may not always be the case and she wants Indiana law to clearly state only "biological girls" are permitted to play girls sports in the Hoosier State.

"It's simply a bill to maintain the integrity of girls sports," she said.

No other senator publicly spoke in favor of the measure. Donato repeatedly declined to answer questions posed by opponents about the need for the policy, her motivations for advancing it, and the harm it's likely to do to Hoosier trans youth and Indiana's reputation as a welcoming state.

"I don't understand the question," Donato said over and over in response to her increasingly exasperated colleagues. "My opinion is not part of this bill."

State Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, the only openly LGBTQ member of the Senate, unsuccessfully urged Donato to see that she's trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist, and in the process deliberately harming all trans Hoosiers, particularly children.

"Trans girls are girls. When these students look into the mirror they do not see the gender they were assigned at birth looking back at them," said Ford, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest. "These kids didn't choose this. It's who they are and who I am.

"I firmly believe all students have a right to participate in athletics in a manner consistent with their identity, even if that identity doesn't match a birth certificate or a school registration record."

State Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, and state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, both argued there's no need for a state law on this issue because the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) already has a policy addressing trans girls participation in high school athletics.

"This bill is about discrimination. It's not about equality," Yoder said. "How would you feel if it was your family being attacked?"

Lanane even likened the measure to the state's 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which was widely perceived as licensing discrimination against LGBTQ Hoosiers and sparked nationwide boycotts of Indiana businesses in response.

"This makes us look terrible as a state," Lanane said.

Indeed, already more than 150 major corporations, including Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Cargill, CVS, Kellogg, Microsoft, Salesforce and Unilever, among others, have said this measure will impair their ability to recruit and retain employees in Indiana.

"Companies are choosing to support their employees and their families, and if legislators are interested in ensuring a strong business climate that attracts the top talent across the country, they must stop advancing legislation that discriminates against transgender youth and LGBTQ+ people," said Joni Madison, interim president of the Human Rights Campaign.

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has vowed to challenge the measure in federal court as unlawful sex discrimination if the governor signs it into law.

"Trans kids have a right to live full lives, just like everyone else. This legislation is hateful, harmful, and appears to violate federal law and the Constitution. Courts have blocked similar laws from going into effect in several other states. This isn’t over," said Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU advocacy and public policy director.

At the same time, a representative for Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, said Rokita looks forward to defending the statute in court.

