Senior cultivating a state medal for Lowell

Ryan Farmer doesn’t give in.
At the Chesterton Relays, Lowell was well behind when the senior took the baton for the 400-meter anchor leg of the sprint medley.
“There were like four guys in front of me and I was just like ‘You know what, I’m just going to try catching them,” he said.
He did just that and jockeyed with West Lafayette’s Connor Blankman with about 250 meters to go.
“I thought about sitting behind him but I was like ‘No, I’m going to go for it,’” he said. “I got to the curve and I realized it was a mistake because I was dead.”
The Red Devils finished second by less than half a second but the race epitomized Farmer. He likes to push it.
Farmer finished fourth in the 400 at the state meet as a sophomore individually and anchored a 10th-place 1,600 relay team.
Mike Koza, a 2006 Lowell grad, holds the record in the 100, 200 and 400. Farmer wants to leave a similar legacy.
“I’d like to get one record, at least,” Farmer said. “I want to place at state in more than one event, maybe win the 400. I know it’ll be hard, but that’s what I want to do.”
Lowell coach Jake Rakoczy said his team, like a lot of others, is dealing with a lot of inexperience resulting from the canceled 2020 season. Seniors like Farmer are even more important to have around.
“There are things that you take for granted after having a year off. I could say some things in the past and kids would understand right away. You give those same commands this year and kids don’t know,” Rakoczy said. “(Farmer) helps his teammates. It’s never like I’m fast and you’re not. It’s really nice to have him be a leader on the team and not just the fast guy.”
Farmer said he and fellow senior Kyler Newcom recognized that inexperience early and tried to take charge. They’ve had to explain things as simple as the meaning of first, second and third call during a meet.
“Everyone’s coming in here like they have no idea what to do because they didn’t run last year,” Farmer said. “Nobody knows what’s going on at all.”
He signed to run at Purdue. Several relatives from multiple generations went to school in West Lafayette. He’ll major in finance and grow the knowledge that began with his family helping him trade penny stocks when he was 6 years old.
This spring, Farmer’s got some goals to reach.
“We’ve been thinking about that since the shutdown last year,” Rakoczy said. “That’s the expectation, to advance to state and be a medalist. So far, so good. It’s been a good start to the season.”
Guerra sets mile record
Highland’s Lucas Guerra opened the outdoor season with a meet record last week in the Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile at Franklin Central.
Guerra was boxed in early by some of the best competition in the state. He finished at 4 minutes, 9.13 seconds, just ahead of Columbus North’s Reese Kilbarger-Stumpf (4:09.38).
CP wins Marion Relays
The Crown Point boys were the top team at the Marion Relays on Saturday, finishing with 114 team points.
Freshman Weston Hulen won the 3,200 with a time of 9:59.56. Senior Jake Oostman jumped 6-feet to win the high jump. Sophomore Andrew Roman won the pole vault at 13-0.
Merrillville throwers take top spot at Ben Davis
Merrillville throwers Theodore Sparks, Kenneth Grant & Kenneth Gresham won the shot put relay at the Ben Davis relays Saturday. Grant and the host Giants’ Romel Williams threw 49-11 for first place.
The Pirates finished sixth as a team. Portage was ninth.
Mauder, Gathers post top times in DAC tri-meet
Lake Central sprinters Ryan Mauder and Kameron Gathers ran two of the top early-season races in the state in a tri-meet with Valparaiso and LaPorte last week. Mauder turned in a 400 time of 50.99. Gathers ran a 10.92 100. Both are top 10 in the state among reported results.