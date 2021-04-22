Senior cultivating a state medal for Lowell

Lowell coach Jake Rakoczy said his team, like a lot of others, is dealing with a lot of inexperience resulting from the canceled 2020 season. Seniors like Farmer are even more important to have around.

“There are things that you take for granted after having a year off. I could say some things in the past and kids would understand right away. You give those same commands this year and kids don’t know,” Rakoczy said. “(Farmer) helps his teammates. It’s never like I’m fast and you’re not. It’s really nice to have him be a leader on the team and not just the fast guy.”

Farmer said he and fellow senior Kyler Newcom recognized that inexperience early and tried to take charge. They’ve had to explain things as simple as the meaning of first, second and third call during a meet.

“Everyone’s coming in here like they have no idea what to do because they didn’t run last year,” Farmer said. “Nobody knows what’s going on at all.”

He signed to run at Purdue. Several relatives from multiple generations went to school in West Lafayette. He’ll major in finance and grow the knowledge that began with his family helping him trade penny stocks when he was 6 years old.

This spring, Farmer’s got some goals to reach.