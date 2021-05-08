Senior going the distance in the hurdles for Merrillville

“She leads by action, not one of the leaders who’s very vocal. But she comes to practice, works hard as a student and athlete. She’s just a really good kid,” Merrillville coach Branden Wesby said. “She’s an extremely hard worker.”

Wesby believes her times are nowhere near where they could be, though, had Yanders had a year of work last season.

“Anybody losing a whole year hurts a little bit but Jordan never really stopped. She started early and kept working hard. She was one of the few that never really lost her faith in running,” Wesby said. “Her confidence would be different (if last season weren’t canceled). She would be top three in the state, in my opinion. I think Jordan was on track to be a sub-14 (second) hurdler.”

Yanders will be a Division I track athlete committed to Purdue Fort Wayne, made official at the Woodrick. That Mastodons have a roster of athletes she feels like she can learn from and grow with.

Until then, Yanders aims to do something special in early June.