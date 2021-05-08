Senior going the distance in the hurdles for Merrillville

Jordan Yanders isn’t a distance runner.
Her mom, Devin Smith, ran track. Her sister, Jadah Yanders, was a distance runner for Merrillville who graduated in 2018. So, Jordan tried out the 800 meters.
Her time was a disappointing 3 minutes, 52 seconds. It didn’t stick.
“I said ‘Oh my goodness. This is terrible,’” the Pirates senior said. “I knew distance just wasn’t for me.”
Yanders switched to hurdling. Times weren’t great there, either. She finished her 100 hurdles races in 18, 19, sometimes 20 seconds. But something clicked. It was fun and she knew she could get better.
“My freshman year, I was very scared of everything,” she said. “Sophomore year, I told myself to just try it. If I knock down a hurdle, I knock down a hurdle. Just keep going.”
She got better and that made her more motivated. She was a state qualifier in 2019 for both the 100 hurdles and with the 400 relay team. Two years later, Yanders might be the area’s best hurdler.
She ran a 15.45 in the 100 hurdles April 16 at the Bronchos Sprinters Showcase at Lafayette Jefferson, good enough for No. 11 in the state per Milesplit. She won the same event and ran a leg on the winning 40 relay team at last week’s Woodrick Invitational at Munster.
“She leads by action, not one of the leaders who’s very vocal. But she comes to practice, works hard as a student and athlete. She’s just a really good kid,” Merrillville coach Branden Wesby said. “She’s an extremely hard worker.”
Wesby believes her times are nowhere near where they could be, though, had Yanders had a year of work last season.
“Anybody losing a whole year hurts a little bit but Jordan never really stopped. She started early and kept working hard. She was one of the few that never really lost her faith in running,” Wesby said. “Her confidence would be different (if last season weren’t canceled). She would be top three in the state, in my opinion. I think Jordan was on track to be a sub-14 (second) hurdler.”
Yanders will be a Division I track athlete committed to Purdue Fort Wayne, made official at the Woodrick. That Mastodons have a roster of athletes she feels like she can learn from and grow with.
Until then, Yanders aims to do something special in early June.
“Just finishing a season, I would be happy with that. We lost so much last year,” Wesby said. “As far as Jordan, she’s an extremely hard worker and extremely passionate. I know she would love to win it. I would be happy just to see her as one of the state finalists. I’m so proud of her already.”
Valparaiso ranked
Valparaiso is the only area team ranked in the latest Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state poll, at No. 16. Merrillville also received votes.
Chesterton second a Princess Relays
Chesterton finished second behind Warsaw at the Princess Relays at Mishawaka Saturday. The 3,200 relay team, 800 relay team and long jump team each won titles.
Fillies win home invite
Kouts won their home invitational Saturday. Ella Patterson won the 100 and 300 hurdles. The team of Cassidy Ryan, Taylor Moyer, Lauryn Koedyker, and Emma Garavalia won the 1,600 relay.