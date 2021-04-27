Senior plotting future while leading Andrean golf team

While Sebben points out that the 59ers believe they can make it out of sectionals this year, the senior also knows he might be playing competitive golf in a team setting for the final time. While examining his future, Sebben relied on his cerebral nature once again in deciding to attend Wisconsin and study microbiology in the fall.

“I had the opportunity to get a scholarship at a mid-level Division I school, but I really want to focus on my academics,” Sebben said. “Golf isn’t going away. I’m going to try and walk on at Wisconsin and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll play club golf. It’s a skill that I’ll keep for the rest of my life.”

As the world shut down due to COVID, Sebben began plotting his future. If he wasn’t out on the golf course hitting by himself, he was back at home in front of his computer.

“Everyone was sitting at home and that gave me a lot of time to research colleges,” Sebben said. “I’d spend an hour or two a day just looking at everything. It’s a stressful decision, but all that research made the decision to go to Wisconsin much easier. I didn’t even know about Wisconsin or think of applying before I started everything, and I found that it was my dream school.”