Senior plotting future while leading Andrean golf team

Mark Sebben has been around the game of golf to know that thinking too much can be a two-way street.
The Andrean senior has a cerebral approach to the game, but he also likes to live in the moment and see what happens when he steps up and rips a ball down the fairway. Sebben doesn’t get too up or down on any shot and it’s a big reason why he’s been one of the most successful golfers in the Region during his career.
“I try not to be pessimistic when I’m on the golf course,” Sebben said. “The worst thing you can do in golf is to be afraid of playing well. It’s my final year, so I want to go out and do something special.”
Sebben arrived on the scene as a freshman in 2018 when he shot an 87 in sectionals at Palmira. He came back the next year and shot an 81, good enough to advance to regionals. Andrean missed advancing as a team by just two strokes. Sebben golfed plenty during the COVID-19 shutdown, but the 59ers missed the opportunity to take the next step as a team last season.
“Golfing with my friends and teammates is different than any other experience out there,” Sebben said. “Golf over last summer was pretty lonely and isolated. My fondest memories have been golfing with guys that have graduated from Andrean as well as my teammates now.”
While Sebben points out that the 59ers believe they can make it out of sectionals this year, the senior also knows he might be playing competitive golf in a team setting for the final time. While examining his future, Sebben relied on his cerebral nature once again in deciding to attend Wisconsin and study microbiology in the fall.
“I had the opportunity to get a scholarship at a mid-level Division I school, but I really want to focus on my academics,” Sebben said. “Golf isn’t going away. I’m going to try and walk on at Wisconsin and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll play club golf. It’s a skill that I’ll keep for the rest of my life.”
As the world shut down due to COVID, Sebben began plotting his future. If he wasn’t out on the golf course hitting by himself, he was back at home in front of his computer.
“Everyone was sitting at home and that gave me a lot of time to research colleges,” Sebben said. “I’d spend an hour or two a day just looking at everything. It’s a stressful decision, but all that research made the decision to go to Wisconsin much easier. I didn’t even know about Wisconsin or think of applying before I started everything, and I found that it was my dream school.”
Andrean coach Robert Ochi has been impressed by Sebben’s dedication, both to academics and to the game of golf. Ochi coached the 59ers in 2016 before stepping away to concentrate on coaching baseball. He returned this year and found a pair of senior captains in Sebben and Dillan Mori, and he’s relied on their leadership to mentor a young roster.
“Mark has definitely brought leadership to the team,” Ochi said. “He has plans and aspirations to be premed. He just has a bigger view and picture of his life and it’s great that he thinks about the bigger picture.”
Sebben is known around the area as a positive mentor. When Andrean took on Chesterton earlier this year, Chesterton coach Patrick Ward wanted to make sure that his young freshman, Bo Smith, got to spend time around Sebben.
“I was honored when I heard that,” Sebben said. “I’ve put a lot of time and effort into golf and I’ve definitely fallen down a lot of times, but I’ve learned how to get back up. Hearing that, it’s a physical embodiment of the work that I’ve put in and my approach to the game.”