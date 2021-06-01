'She's the mom of the team': Amanda Suarez leads Kankakee Valley into regional against her alma mater

“I have a close tie to the seniors,” Suarez said. “I came here four years ago and we were kind of in it together. I’ve been with them. I coached Carly and Hayley (Alexander) on JV and (Mary Kate Shultz) was already on varsity. This year, I was super excited to get back on the field with all of them. They were my roots.”

Suarez’s roots actually go back to Hanover Central, which just so happens to be Kankakee Valley’s opponent in Tuesday’s Class 3A regional title game.

“It’s been a fun week,” Suarez said. “There have been some fun text messages going back and forth. There’s been some trash talk, but it’s all been in good fun. We played them early in the season and we didn’t play well at all. I told my girls that the only thing that the game hurt was my pride. It’s been an ongoing joke.”

Basham is excited for the opportunity to play the Wildcats again after falling 7-1 in early April. Knowing that Tuesday’s regional could be the final game of her high school career, and final game playing under Suarez, isn’t adding any additional pressure for Basham after the Kougars have played an entire season with the threat of a COVID-19 shutdown looming in the air.