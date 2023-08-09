Boys soccer kicks off this weekend in Indiana. Check out some of the top storyline to look out for before the 2023 season gets underway.

LC back for more

Last season, Lake Central lost a heartbreaking regional final to Penn. The silver lining of that game? The Indians lost just three seniors to graduation.

Times All-Area First Teamers Miller Knestrict and Mike Miljevic and honorable mention goalkeeper Jacob Chraca are back in 2023 and Lake Central is ready to make another deep postseason run.

After a late-season loss to Chesterton last season, the Indians finished tied atop the Duneland Athletic Conference. After back-to-back splits of the DAC title, Lake Central will seek solo Duneland supremacy in 2023.

Kinsella’s sendoff

Munster senior Nolan Kinsella already has his college commitment out of the way. He’ll head to IU next fall but has unfinished business with the Mustangs first.

A tough loss to Morton in the sectional opener last year halted a promising season for Munster. However draws to Penn, Crown Point and Lake Central last year show there may have been more to the Mustangs.

Look for Kinsella and Co. and make some noise in NWI this season.

Hobart’s trio

Last season, Hobart lost just two games all year. The problem was one came in the sectional semifinals to Portage.

An undefeated run in the Northwest Crossroads Conference and the return of three of the Brickies best players will bring optimism to the Brickyard.

Carlos Gayton, Jack Harris and Luke Weinman V are all back. Gayton was an honorable mention to last season’s All-State teams while Harris and Weinman both earned Second Team All-Area nods.

Go time for Granda

Bishop Noll won a state title in 2018. Five years removed from that, the Noll appears to have found its next great Warrior.

Gio Granda has wasted no time making his presence felt in the Region. As a sophomore in 2022 he led Bishop Noll in scoring and got them within a win of a Greater South Shore Conference title.

Coaches think what fans saw last season is only scratching the surface of his potential.

CP’s bright future

Crown Point finished below .500 last season for the first time in at least a decade. The sky isn’t falling for the Bulldogs, however.

Last year, then-freshman Brayden Kurtz impressed, earning a Times All-Area Second Team honor. Now, with a season under his belt, Kurtz and Co. will look to bring Crown Point back to the top of the DAC.

PHOTOS: Lake Central meets Penn in boys soccer regional Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final Lake Central vs. Penn in Class 3A Penn Regional final web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode