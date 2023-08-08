Girls soccer kicks off this weekend in Indiana. Last year, two Region teams reached the semistate round out of three total classes. Which area teams can make runs this season? Could a local team win state? Which players should fans be on the lookout for?

Check out some of the top storyline to look out for before the 2023 season gets underway.

Crown Point is Region’s favorite

The Bulldogs made a run all the way to the Class 3A semistate before falling to Noblesville last season. This year, Crown Point brings back 10 of its starting 11.

2022 Times All-Area First Teamer Ava Haluska highlights the group the returns for the Bulldogs, but she’ll be joined by fellow First Team selection Juju Bozinovski as well as Second Teamers Olivia O’Keefe and Izzy Sainato among others.

Crown Point figures to be the favorites in the DAC, but with so much talent returning, the Bulldogs’ goals might not stop there. After coming up just one win short of state last fall, this year’s CP squad has unfinished business.

Desidiero’s goal output

Hanover Central’s Kiara Desidiero had herself quite the season in 2022. The then-sophomore made a mockery of Region defenses, netting 61 goals by season’s end.

Her goal-scoring tally was good enough for a top-10 mark nationally.

A move to the Northwest Crossroads Conference for the Wildcats should make things a little tougher for Desidiero. It’ll be interesting to see how the junior responds.

Hanover will hope she delivers the same offensive output that helped them to a 17-3 record and a sectional title.

Kindt tops of GKs

In 2022, Natalie Kindt kept Munster in a lot of games it probably wouldn’t have been in otherwise.

The Mustangs netminder recorded eight shutouts last season, and that doesn’t even count the scoreless regulation she held against Lake Central in the sectional round before an overtime goal allowed the Indians to advance.

With Kindt in between the posts, Munster should have a chance to make some noise in the NCC this season.

Chesterton’s duo

Chesterton coach Ben Forgey expects big things out of the two-headed attacking monster of senior Tewabech Seerup and sophomore Adey Avey.

The Trojans graduated 10 seniors from last year’s DAC-winning team, but Seerup and Avey are set to shoulder heavier loads in 2023.

After both collecting Second Team All-Area honors in 2022, Seerup and Avey project to be among the area’s best this season.

Weber returns

Last year’s Times Player of the Year, Kate Weber, is back for Valparaiso in 2023.

Weber will join Seerup at DePaul next fall. This season, however, Chesterton and Seerup remain a Porter County rival for Weber and Co.

A strong second half to the season in 2022 gives a glimpse at what the Vikings can do when things gel. Look for Weber to build on her 14 goal, seven assist season for a postseason run.

