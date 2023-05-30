Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MERRILLVILLE — Abbey Bond doesn’t get rattled.

On her first pitch of the game, Addison Toczek lined it back up the middle, into centerfield. The next batter walked. A bunt moved them to second and third with only one out. Bond was in a jam. It didn’t matter.

Andrean’s junior pitcher fanned the next two Hebron batters, stranding a pair in scoring position. It was as close as the Hawks would get to scoring the entire game.

Twenty-one batters and just one hit later, Bond and the 59ers had a 5-0 win and a Class 2A regional title.

“It’s been a long time since we won sectionals, let alone regionals,” Bond said. “Going into this game, we were really confident and super excited to get playing. I was so excited to see my team do this.”

Hebron had an ace of its own up its sleeve. Freshman Brooke Cunningham had given up no runs and two hits through her first three innings of work. After a Tatum Span double to lead off the inning, Maggie Voliva got a fastball middle in.

When the ball landed on the other side of the left-center field wall, Andrean had itself a 2-0 lead.

“I was standing over by the entrance (to the dugout),” Bond said. “I threw off my helmet, running to the plate. Everyone was so excited. That’s what got us going. I knew once we were up 2-0 that we were winning.”

“I wanted that pitch,” Voliva said. “I was looking for that pitch and I wanted to drive it and I did. It felt really good.”

Hebron, the No. 3-ranked team in the latest Class 2A Softball Coaches Association of Indiana Poll, had faced off with the No. 7-ranked 59ers in April. The Hawks got the better of Bond-less Andrean 2-1 in 10 innings.

With Bond in the circle instead, there was little doubt on Broadway what the outcome would be.

“We had a plan with Abbey and she executed,” associate head coach Jesse Spain said. “… Second and third in the first inning and getting out of it. I mean, that is a momentum builder.”

Bond’s final line? Seven innings, two hits, eight strikeouts and no runs.

In the sixth inning, Andrean struck again. And again it was Voliva leading the charge. A Tatum Spain walk turned into a 3-0 lead when Voliva doubled into the gap. Gracie Wardingley followed Voliva with an RBI double of her own and later came around to score herself to stretch the lead out to 5-0.

“That’s a quality team there,” Jesse Spain said of Hebron. “They can hit the ball … . It was really impressive. Just an impressive team win.”

With the win, the 59ers captured their 10th regional title in program history and moved on to semistate at Warsaw Regional on Saturday, three wins away from a state title.