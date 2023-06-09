WEST LAFAYETTE — North Posey had a player ready to play major conference college softball. Andrean didn’t have any seniors.

Senior Erin Hoehn, a Michigan commit, fueled the Vikings all season and Friday was no different. She threw a no hitter, striking out a Class 2A record 15, and delivered at the plate when it mattered.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hoehn took full-count pitch over the wall in right center field for a 3-run home run. The game was scoreless to that point. North Posey won the Class 2A state title game 3-0 Friday at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of (with a runner-up finish),” coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “You’re in the top 2% of all the schools in the state. That speaks volumes.”

59ers pitcher Abbey Bond had some heroic moments to give Andrean (29-8) a chance. The junior struck out eight and fought from behind in counts and with runners on several times.

“I was pretty confident going in,” she said. “I knew my stuff and I knew my defense. I knew I could do it so I was pretty confident going in. It’s awesome being on this kind of stage, too.”

Alysaa Heath doubled for the Vikings (29-0) with one out in the first inning. Bond got behind the next two batters 3-0 before coming back to strike out both to end that threat.

North Posey loaded the bases with one out in the third for the middle of the order. Lauren Kihn grounded to second baseman Aubrey Grashaa, who threw out the runner in a close play at the plate.

Bond then struck out Sibyl Renshaw, a .350 hitter who had seven home runs, to keep a zero on the scoreboard.

“(Bond) always gives it everything she’s got, win or lose,” Eisfelder said. “We couldn’t have expected any more from her. We just couldn’t hit the ball today.”

The 59ers were patient at the plate. Hoehn walked three batters in the first three innings but Andrean was kept off balance by a strong riseball and changeup.

Two Andrean runners were caught trying to steal second base and not 59ers runner advanced beyond first.

“(Hoehn) is good. We haven’t seen a pitcher like that all year. We’ve seen some good pitchers but not like her,” Eisfelder said.

It was the first time since the 2012 state championship team that Andrean played in the title game. The 59ers have no seniors so they expect to return every player from a team that built chemistry with hair styles, dance moves and golden cowboy hats.

“Next season’s a different time. We’ll have to pick up the pieces and see what happens,” Eisfelder said.

Meet the 2023 state-bound Andrean 59ers softball team 1 Maddy McCoy 2 Libby Voliva 3 Cheyenne Sammons 4 Maggie Voliva 5 Sadie Drousias 6 Dani Poskin 7 Micah Snider 8 Abbey Bond 9 Gracie Wardingley 10 Shay Spillman 14 Aubrey Grasha 17 Adddison Kammer 16 Elaine Doukas 18 Samantha White 21 Tatum Spain Jim Menke Jesse Spain Miranda Elish Coach Glenn Eisfelder