WEST LAFAYETTE — North Posey had a player ready to play major conference college softball. Andrean didn’t have any seniors.
Senior Erin Hoehn, a Michigan commit, fueled the Vikings all season and Friday was no different. She threw a no hitter, striking out a Class 2A record 15, and delivered at the plate when it mattered.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hoehn took full-count pitch over the wall in right center field for a 3-run home run. The game was scoreless to that point. North Posey won the Class 2A state title game 3-0 Friday at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of (with a runner-up finish),” coach Glenn Eisfelder said. “You’re in the top 2% of all the schools in the state. That speaks volumes.”
59ers pitcher Abbey Bond had some heroic moments to give Andrean (29-8) a chance. The junior struck out eight and fought from behind in counts and with runners on several times.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts, Southlake Mall sneaker shop, The Boba Tea Cafe, B-Nails and Viet-Ship opening; Mezquitacos closed
Northwest Indiana man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift: 'We will destroy you,' accusations say
Motorist makes big splash in Crown Point, rescuers say
Hammond to give away free Lil Wayne tickets to Hammond residents
Sin City Deciple member admits to 2003 killing of Gary police chief’s son
Bodies of 2 juveniles pulled from river; state investigating
Hobart man dies following I-94 motorcycle crash, officials say
Prosecutors upgrade charges to murder in case of gun prank gone wrong
Portage boy tells cops he saw sister crying after being molested; man charged
Replacement for White Castle's oldest Chicago area restaurant in Whiting opening, features AI and robots
Hoosier opinions sought on child-support rule changes
Woman dead, man critical in overnight shootings, Merrillville police say
1 dead after vehicle becomes trapped underneath wheels of semi, state police say
Crown Point corn roast kicks off festival season
Cody Johnston cruises to state title in pole vault for Hobart
“I was pretty confident going in,” she said. “I knew my stuff and I knew my defense. I knew I could do it so I was pretty confident going in. It’s awesome being on this kind of stage, too.”
Alysaa Heath doubled for the Vikings (29-0) with one out in the first inning. Bond got behind the next two batters 3-0 before coming back to strike out both to end that threat.
North Posey loaded the bases with one out in the third for the middle of the order. Lauren Kihn grounded to second baseman Aubrey Grashaa, who threw out the runner in a close play at the plate.
Bond then struck out Sibyl Renshaw, a .350 hitter who had seven home runs, to keep a zero on the scoreboard.
“(Bond) always gives it everything she’s got, win or lose,” Eisfelder said. “We couldn’t have expected any more from her. We just couldn’t hit the ball today.”
The 59ers were patient at the plate. Hoehn walked three batters in the first three innings but Andrean was kept off balance by a strong riseball and changeup.
Two Andrean runners were caught trying to steal second base and not 59ers runner advanced beyond first.
“(Hoehn) is good. We haven’t seen a pitcher like that all year. We’ve seen some good pitchers but not like her,” Eisfelder said.
It was the first time since the 2012 state championship team that Andrean played in the title game. The 59ers have no seniors so they expect to return every player from a team that built chemistry with hair styles, dance moves and golden cowboy hats.
“Next season’s a different time. We’ll have to pick up the pieces and see what happens,” Eisfelder said.
Meet the 2023 state-bound Andrean 59ers softball team
1 Maddy McCoy
Maddy McCoy Position: Outfield Grade: Freshman Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Something most people don’t know about me: I lived in a different country the first couple years of my life. Pregame ritual: Hype playlist on flyer, Ms. Bond’s snack bags and dancing with the team
Funniest player on the team: Sadie — She’s funny without trying to be
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
2 Libby Voliva
2 Libby Voliva Position: First Base Grade: Junior Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Something people don’t know about me: My arms are freakishly long Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: When he fell asleep on a make-shift chair/bed between semistate games
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug my sister
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
3 Cheyenne Sammons
Cheyenne Sammons Position: Pitcher/First Base/Third Base Grade: Freshman Nickname: Chey Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: When he did the shoop Funniest player on the team: Sadie because she doesn’t try, it’s just how she is
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with the team
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4 Maggie Voliva
4 Maggie Voliva Position: Second Base/Third Base Grade: Sophomore Nickname: Marge Pregame ritual: TikTok with Tatum Something people don’t know about me: I’m scared of birds Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: When he hit the shoop
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug my sister
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
5 Sadie Drousias
Sadie Drousias Position: Pitcher/Outfield Grade: Freshman Pregame ritual: The worm, the hype playlist on flyer Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: When he did the shoop after the win against Lowell Funniest player on the team: Micah. She always makes us laugh.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug Dani and celebrate with Kam
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
6 Dani Poskin
Dani Poskin Position: First Base/Third Base Grade: Freshman Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat Pregame ritual: Dancing with my team Something people don’t know about me: I did hip-hop
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug Sadie, celebrate with the team
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
7 Micah Snider
Micah Snider Position: Shortstop/Second Base Class: Sophomore Nickname: Mic Something people don’t know about me: I used to play volleyball and gymnastics Funniest player on the team: Sadie — She doesn’t even mean to be funny
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Jump around with my teammates on the field
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
8 Abbey Bond
8 Abbey Bond Position: Pitcher Grade: Junior Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat Pregame ritual: Love Sosa, snack bag, prayer Something people don’t know about me: I’ve been with the same travel organization since I was nine.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug Addison Kammer
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
9 Gracie Wardingley
Gracie Wardingley Position: Outfield Grade: Junior Nickname: G Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Something people don’t know about me: I’m working to be in the FBI Funniest player on the team: Kammer — She has humor most people don’t.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Jump into the group with everyone.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
10 Shay Spillman
Shay Spillman Position: Outfield Grade: Junior Nickname: Shay Shay Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat Something people don’t know about me: I’ve lived in five states Funniest player on the team: Kammer — She always has a funny story
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Jump into the air and celebrate with everyone
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
14 Aubrey Grasha
14 Aubrey Grasha Position: Second Base Grade: Freshman Nickname: Aubs Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Pregame ritual: The Pursuit of Happyness Funniest player on the team: Sadie — She’s effortlessly funny
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate as a team
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
17 Adddison Kammer
Addison Kammer Position: Third Base Grade: Junior Nickname: Kam Pregame ritual: Love Sosa, Wiffle knockout Something people don’t know about me: Kammer is my last name Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: When he did the shoot dance and we told him it was called the shoop
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug Abbey Bond
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
16 Elaine Doukas
Elaine Doukas Position: Catcher Grade: Sophomore Nickname: Lanie Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat Pregame ritual: Dancing with the team Something people don’t know about me: I have two dogs
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with my team
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
18 Samantha White
Samantha White Position: Outfield Grade: Sophomore Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Pregame ritual: Dancing with the team Something people don’t know about me: I have a dog named Peanut Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: Him shooping
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with my teammates
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
21 Tatum Spain
Tatum Spain Position: Sophomore Grade: Outfield Nickname: Tater Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Something people don’t know about me: I love Justin Bieber Favorite coach Eisfelder moment: When he dances
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug my dog
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jim Menke
Assistant coach Jim Menke Favorite moment of the season: The team celebration after semistate What do you like most about this team: The culture and the energy they bring every day Why do you coach: I love the game!
First thing you’ll do if you win state: Watch the players celebrate
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jesse Spain
Assistant coach Jesse Spain Favorite moment of this season: Winning semistate, knowing these girls will have memories for a lifetime I knew this team was special when: They started to understand “we” versus “me” What do you like most about this team: I truly believe that every one of these girls is a better human today than the first day of tryouts
Why I coach: I love making a positive impact in the lives of female athletes
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Miranda Elish
Assistant coach Miranda Elish Favorite moment of this season: Winning semistate I knew this team was special when: They bought into changing the culture and showed up every day giving 110% Why I coach: To continue to grow the game and leave it in a better place than I found it.
First think I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with the team and coaches
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Coach Glenn Eisfelder
Head coach Glenn Eisfelder Nickname: Coach Ice Favorite moment of this season: Hasn’t happened, yet What do you like most about this team: Their commitment to the team and to each other Why I coach: It keeps me young. I enjoy the competition and love to see the way they work hard
First think I’ll do if we win state: The shoop
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!