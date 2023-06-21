MERRILLVILLE — Glenn Eisfelder doesn’t complicate the game of softball. Maybe that’s why he’s had success coaching.

“It’s a real simple game, if you look at it,” the Andrean skipper said. “If you can’t throw and you can’t catch it, you’ve got problems.”

Eisfelder’s 59ers threw it and caught it well enough to make a run all the way to the Class 2A state championship game before falling 3-0 to North Posey on Erin Hoehn’s walk-off three-run home run.

Andrean was 29-8 and Northwest Crossroads Conference champion with an 8-2 mark in league. Eisfelder is the Times Coach of the Year.

“This was probably one of my favorite teams. You don’t expect them to be friends outside of softball, but when they were together, they were family,” he said. “They had each other’s backs. They supported their teammates. They were very respectful to the coaches.”

It was easy to see that the 59ers enjoyed being around each other after the state championship game. The losing dugout is usually a pretty sad place in June. Andrean certainly shed some tears but there was a palpable feeling that this wasn’t the end for a team with zero seniors.

“They’re selfless. They played for each other. They trusted in each other and it truly was ‘We versus me,’” associate head coach Jesse Spain said. “When you see these kids every day, you can really build a culture and these kids did it. ‘Ice’ gets a lot of credit for building it and the kids get a lot of credit for believing in it.”

The coaching bug hit Eisfelder when his daughters Jacklyn and Alyson were playing youth softball in Schererville. He coached there and in summer ball for a few seasons before joining the Lake Central program as an assistant from 1992 until 2000. He followed that with five years as an assistant at Boone Grove, then one at St. Joseph’s College, one as the interim head coach at Lake Central before three years assisting Jeff Sherman in St. John.

Eisfelder became a 59ers assistant under Brooke Baker-Runyon in 2013 and took over as head coach in 2017 when she resigned.

“Once I started coaching, I found I really liked the game. I all of the sudden became a student of the game,” he said. “We went from town ball to travel and that was an education. Going from travel to high school, that was an education.”

All that time as an assistant gave him a different perspective, he said. Because of that, he gives his assistants more autonomy than some head coaches.

“I got real lucky because I had a couple good teachers,” Eisfelder said. “(Lake Central coaches Tom) Linger and (Keith) Hauber allowed me to learn. They allowed me to have input. They respected my thoughts. You work with people like that and you see what does and doesn’t work.”

This season, Andrean brought on Spain and Miranda Elish as associate head coaches. Eisfelder said he wanted to fill two openings with top-flight softball people.

Spain, a longtime club coach, handled third base and installed a new offensive philosophy. The 59ers were quick to try to steal, pushed the envelope on the base paths and tried to be smart about advancing runners.

“I call it the motion offense. We just play an aggressive style of softball,” Spain said. “These girls bought into that and it was fun.”

Elish, a former college All American, was an obvious influence on pitching but also just about every other part of the game.

“With her pedigree, those kids looked up to her and understood that no matter what she asked, she had done it herself,” Eisfelder said.

Eisfelder said he looks at his dugout like a business. The assistants were hired for a job so he should let them do it.

“‘Ice’ at the top did a fabulous job of trusting his staff. When you can effectively communicate from the top, that filters into the girls,” Spain said. “Ice has been at the game a long time. He knows the game but he also knows people. To empower us and not micromanage us, knowing that he has that trust in us made it very easy to coach.”

Expectations on Broadway will be loftier next season with the entire state runner up roster expected back, including first-team all area pitcher Abbey Bond. Andrean is ready.

“It’s a catch-22. Now all of the sudden, you can’t sneak up on somebody. There’s a target on your back,” Eisfelder said. “Coming from where I came from, that expectation is always there that you’re going to do better than the previous year, but it’s a process. You have to take it one pitch, one inning, one game at a time. We’ll see what happens.”

Meet the 2023 state-bound Andrean 59ers softball team 1 Maddy McCoy 2 Libby Voliva 3 Cheyenne Sammons 4 Maggie Voliva 5 Sadie Drousias 6 Dani Poskin 7 Micah Snider 8 Abbey Bond 9 Gracie Wardingley 10 Shay Spillman 14 Aubrey Grasha 17 Adddison Kammer 16 Elaine Doukas 18 Samantha White 21 Tatum Spain Jim Menke Jesse Spain Miranda Elish Coach Glenn Eisfelder