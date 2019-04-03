Big Picture: Boone Grove used a six-run fourth inning to overcome five errors while holding off Lowell 7-6 in the Times No. 9 Wolves' home opener on Wednesday afternoon. Every Boone Grove position player reached base at least once in a balanced effort. Western Illinois recruit Kellie Marcheschi had four strikeouts in her season debut, but the Boone Grove pitcher allowed a base runner in every inning.
Turning Point: The Wolves stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings before finally breaking through for six runs in the fourth inning. Elise Richards had a RBI double and Katelynn Downham later added a two-run single as five straight batters scored during the inning.
Lowell player of the game: Junior catcher Bri Horsley — She had a pair of doubles and scored a run for the Red Devils.
Boone Grove player of the game: Freshman catcher Kailyn Coates — She had two singles and reached base three times while scoring a run. The catcher also made several key defensive blocks at the plate.
Beyond the box score: The Wolves started four freshmen in their home opener as several upperclassmen, including three-year starter Emily Zoll, were unavailable because of Natural Helpers.
Quote: "The young kids saw that it wasn't just them making some mistakes. There were seniors doing so as well. The younger ones realize they don't have to be scared or nervous because they weren't the only ones making mistakes. Everyone does it. These are the games to learn in." -- Boone Grove coach Ron Saunders
Up next: Lowell (0-3) at Andrean (4-6), 4:45 p.m. Thursday; Boone Grove (1-1) vs. Hobart (0-1), 5 p.m. Friday.