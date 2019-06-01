Big picture: The Boone Grove softball team pushed the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A in the LaVille Semistate final Saturday night in Lakeville. While Bremen defeated the No. 11 Wolves 8-2, but the game was close until the final inning.
Boone Grove scored first in the third inning on a double by junior Rachel Pate and single by senior Elise Richards. Bremen answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Wolves had Katelynn Downham, a senior, in scoring position in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t get her home. Bremen scored again in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by pitcher Kaelyn Shively. Boone Grove came back with a run in the sixth inning after senior pitcher Kellie Marcheschi stroked a lead-off double. Bremen put the game away with four runs in the seventh inning.
Turning point: Boone Grove, which was trailing 2-1 with two outs in the fifth inning fell further behind on a two-out, two-run homer over the center-field fence by Shively.
Boone Grove player of the game: Marcheschi - She had eight strikeouts through four innings and finished with 11 in a complete-game effort. She mixed in an outstanding changeup with her fastball to keep the hitters off balance.
Quote: "I’m proud of the kids we got," Boone Grove head coach Ron Saunders said. "They never quit. You got to say that."
Beyond the box score: Pate hit a double over the center fielder’s head then took third base on a bunt single by freshman Erica Hoffman in the third inning. ... Wolves sophomore Anna Zoll led off the fourth inning with a sharp grounder that was backhanded by the shortstop. Zoll dove head first into the bag to try and beat the throw but was out by an eyelash. ... The game was interrupted for 30 minutes by lightning but the rain held off until late in the final inning.