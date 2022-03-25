 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
PREP SOFTBALL

Check out the Region's top 10 softball teams for the 2022 season

  • 0
Lake Central softball state

Lake Central's dugout erupts after Kiley Conner reaches base on a single during last season's Class 4A softball state title game in Greenwood.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

1. Lake Central: The Indians lost some of the core of last season’s Class 4A state runner-up team but return a potent lineup that can score with anyone.

2. Crown Point: The Bulldogs lost a ton to graduation but any program with this one’s recent history should never be counted out.

3. Munster: Jill Perez takes over as head coach, hoping to build on the foundation set by Beth Raspopovich.

4. Valparaiso: A strong senior group led by Charlotte Dombrowski and Paiton Iliff should keep the Vikings competitive in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

5. Boone Grove: The Wolves tallied 20 wins last year but had the misfortune to meet eventual 2A champ Pioneer in the sectional round.

6. South Central: The Satellites lost to eventual 1A state champ Northfield in the semistate semifinal last spring. They’ll look to make another run.

7. Andrean: The 59ers were very young last season but showed flashes of potential.

People are also reading…

8. Hebron: Everyone is back from a team dominated by freshmen and sophomores a year ago.

9. Wheeler: The defending sectional champions will make another run at a Greater South Shore Conference title.

10. Kankakee Valley: The Kougars were a game shy of playing for a Class 3A state championship last season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts