Check out the Region's top 10 softball teams for the 2022 season

1. Lake Central: The Indians lost some of the core of last season’s Class 4A state runner-up team but return a potent lineup that can score with anyone.

2. Crown Point: The Bulldogs lost a ton to graduation but any program with this one’s recent history should never be counted out.

3. Munster: Jill Perez takes over as head coach, hoping to build on the foundation set by Beth Raspopovich.

4. Valparaiso: A strong senior group led by Charlotte Dombrowski and Paiton Iliff should keep the Vikings competitive in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

5. Boone Grove: The Wolves tallied 20 wins last year but had the misfortune to meet eventual 2A champ Pioneer in the sectional round.

6. South Central: The Satellites lost to eventual 1A state champ Northfield in the semistate semifinal last spring. They’ll look to make another run.

7. Andrean: The 59ers were very young last season but showed flashes of potential.

8. Hebron: Everyone is back from a team dominated by freshmen and sophomores a year ago.

9. Wheeler: The defending sectional champions will make another run at a Greater South Shore Conference title.

10. Kankakee Valley: The Kougars were a game shy of playing for a Class 3A state championship last season.

