Check out the Region's top players for the 2022 softball season

Amanda Aardema, P/OF, Sr., Lake Central: The circle is hers this season. Struck out 150 in 87.2 innings as a junior.
Jolie Adams, CF, So., Lake Central: Made an instant impact at the top of the area’s best lineup last year. Also a stellar defensive player.
Kyla Chevalier, C/3B, Sr., Wheeler: The area’s leading hitter as a junior, Chevalier is a Lake Forest College commit.
Gabi Comia, IF, So., Hanover Central: One of the nation’s top-ranked prospects, she missed last season with a knee injury.
Sydney Doloszycki, SS, Sr., Lake Central: She’s a strong candidate for the best bat in the area. Hit .469 with four home runs, 20 doubles and 29 RBIs last season.
Paiton Iliff, Utility, Sr., Valparaiso: Hit .556 with six home runs to be named All-Duneland Athletic Conference as a junior.
Delanie Gale, C/SS, Sr., South Central: Simply the area’s most productive power hitter last year. She hit 16 home runs and drove in 52.
Brinkley Kita, P, Sr., Crown Point: Only pitched 24 innings last season but will be counted on both in the circle and at the plate this year.
Bree Mitchell, OF, Sr., Lake Central: The Wisconsin commit had a .436 on-base percentage and drove in 22 in her first season of high school softball.
Paige Vukadinovich, OF, Sr., Munster: Comes to the plate to hit. She tallied 52 hits in 100 at bats last year with only three walks.
Gallery: 4A softball sectional final — Lake Central vs. Munster
