Check out the Region's top players for the 2022 softball season

In alphabetical order:

Amanda Aardema, P/OF, Sr., Lake Central: The circle is hers this season. Struck out 150 in 87.2 innings as a junior.

Jolie Adams, CF, So., Lake Central: Made an instant impact at the top of the area’s best lineup last year. Also a stellar defensive player.

Kyla Chevalier, C/3B, Sr., Wheeler: The area’s leading hitter as a junior, Chevalier is a Lake Forest College commit.

Gabi Comia, IF, So., Hanover Central: One of the nation’s top-ranked prospects, she missed last season with a knee injury.

Sydney Doloszycki, SS, Sr., Lake Central: She’s a strong candidate for the best bat in the area. Hit .469 with four home runs, 20 doubles and 29 RBIs last season.

Paiton Iliff, Utility, Sr., Valparaiso: Hit .556 with six home runs to be named All-Duneland Athletic Conference as a junior.

Delanie Gale, C/SS, Sr., South Central: Simply the area’s most productive power hitter last year. She hit 16 home runs and drove in 52.

Brinkley Kita, P, Sr., Crown Point: Only pitched 24 innings last season but will be counted on both in the circle and at the plate this year.

Bree Mitchell, OF, Sr., Lake Central: The Wisconsin commit had a .436 on-base percentage and drove in 22 in her first season of high school softball.

Paige Vukadinovich, OF, Sr., Munster: Comes to the plate to hit. She tallied 52 hits in 100 at bats last year with only three walks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.