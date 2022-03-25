 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Check out the Region's top players for the 2022 softball season

Delanie Gale

South Central’s Delanie Gale hits one of her 16 home runs last season.

 John Luke, file, The Times

In alphabetical order:

Amanda Aardema, P/OF, Sr., Lake Central: The circle is hers this season. Struck out 150 in 87.2 innings as a junior.

Jolie Adams, CF, So., Lake Central: Made an instant impact at the top of the area’s best lineup last year. Also a stellar defensive player.

Kyla Chevalier, C/3B, Sr., Wheeler: The area’s leading hitter as a junior, Chevalier is a Lake Forest College commit.

Gabi Comia, IF, So., Hanover Central: One of the nation’s top-ranked prospects, she missed last season with a knee injury.

Sydney Doloszycki, SS, Sr., Lake Central: She’s a strong candidate for the best bat in the area. Hit .469 with four home runs, 20 doubles and 29 RBIs last season.

Paiton Iliff, Utility, Sr., Valparaiso: Hit .556 with six home runs to be named All-Duneland Athletic Conference as a junior.

Delanie Gale, C/SS, Sr., South Central: Simply the area’s most productive power hitter last year. She hit 16 home runs and drove in 52.

Brinkley Kita, P, Sr., Crown Point: Only pitched 24 innings last season but will be counted on both in the circle and at the plate this year.

Bree Mitchell, OF, Sr., Lake Central: The Wisconsin commit had a .436 on-base percentage and drove in 22 in her first season of high school softball.

Paige Vukadinovich, OF, Sr., Munster: Comes to the plate to hit. She tallied 52 hits in 100 at bats last year with only three walks.

