ST. JOHN — Lexi Benko teared up after the softball game at Lake Central on Wednesday.
“Coming out here, just knowing that this is my last time playing at L.C., I’m thinking about that a little bit,” Chesterton’s senior pitcher choked out.
Lake Central probably won’t miss her. Benko’s been one of the most dominant pitchers in the area since she stepped into the circle for the Trojans three years ago. She posted a 1.45 ERA and struck out 113 hitters as a junior.
Wednesday was more of the same, as Benko pitched seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk. She struck out four and Times No. 3 Chesterton opened Duneland Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 victory over Times No. 2 Lake Central.
“I told her at the beginning of the season that she’s probably going to be my workhorse,” Chesterton coach Dan Lynch said. “We’re expecting a lot of her.”
Benko does it with the bat, too. She drove in a run with a single Wednesday. She had a .516 on-base percentage as a junior and hit five home runs.
That talent is why she's committed to play Division I softball player at Indiana State.
“She’s a great player,” Lynch said. “I’m very pleased she’s on my team.”
As a senior, Benko said she aims to take more of a leadership role than she has in the past. The younger Trojans will look to her for an example and she knows it.
“(Being a leader is) coming out here, making sure that the team stays up at all times,” she said. “We just have to play like we know how to play.”
Lynch moved up from his assistant coach role to the head coach's spot this season. Longtime coach LouAnn Hopson retired after the 2018 season.
Benko said the team’s familiarity with Lynch made the transition easier.
“He’s been around my last three years. Playing for Hopson my last three years, she’s bettered me as a player,” Benko said.
Chesterton was ranked No. 12 in Class 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason poll.
“I’m all about the girls and all about the girls having fun,” Lynch said. “I think they’re responding to us, me and my assistant very well. They’re believing in themselves, which is an important part of this game. They’re challenging each other. And because of that, I think they’re going to do all right this season.”