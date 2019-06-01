Big picture: The Crown Point softball team's tournament run came to an abrupt end at the hands of Leo pitcher Ashley Miller in the championship game of the Class 4A West Lafayette Harrison Semistate on Saturday.
Miller shut down the Crown Point lineup, limiting the Bulldogs to one hit over six-plus innings, in the 11-1 victory and led her team to the state title game.
“We weren’t expected to make it anywhere near as far as we did,” C.P. senior - said. “So making it as far as we did was definitely a huge accomplishment, and I’m really proud of every single girl on our team.”
C.P. (29-5) never got anything going against Miller, who didn’t allow a hit until McMahon singled in the seventh inning. She exited the game after McMahon’s single.
“She had a drop (ball) and a change that she did a great job with,” C.P. coach Pete Iussig said. “We tried adjusting, but she’s going to Michigan State. You don’t go to Michigan State if you’re no good.”
C.P. batters reached on errors in the second and sixth innings but were left stranded.
Leo (25-1) scored a single run in the first off freshman standout Brinkley Kita, and then plated three big runs in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. It was more than enough for Miller.
“We knew it would be difficult against their pitching,” Iussig said. “We just weren’t quite ready for them to hit the ball like they did, but sometimes you get a little momentum going and then it just keeps going like snowballs.”
Leo added two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh inning.
Turning point: Madi Elish, a sophomore, relieved starter Kita with runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the fourth inning, trailing 1-0. The first batter reached on a fielder’s choice on a comebacker to Elish to load the bases. Then Kiley Patterson blasted a 2-2 offering from Elish to the fence in right-center to clear the bases.
Crown Point player of the game: McMahon - She got the lone hit for C.P. in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Quote: “That was an amazing hitting team,” McMahon said of Leo. “Our pitchers were hitting spots, they were hitting everything they could. They were probably the most disciplined hitting team we faced all season.”
Beyond the box score: Crown Point loses four starters from Saturday’s game to graduation.