Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.
1. Crown Point (1) 2-0
The Bulldogs are off to a strong start and have proved early on that they can win in multiple fashions. Crown Point shutout Portage 9-0 in its season opener and earned another Duneland Athletic Conference win by edging past No. 2 Chesterton in nine innings. The Bulldogs were set to face No. 3 Lake Central on the road Wednesday afternoon.
2. Chesterton (3) 2-1-1
The Trojans are looking like a Duneland Athletic Conference contender under new coach Dan Lynch. Chesterton knocked off Hobart and No. 3 Lake Central to start the season and went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Crown Point before falling in nine innings. The Trojans were scheduled to play Portage at home Wednesday.
3. Lake Central (2) 4-1
Even after a two-run loss to No. 2 Chesterton, the Indians look poised for another remarkable season and junior catcher Alexis Johnson is leading the way. Through five games, Johnson has recorded 11 hits, including two home runs. Lake Central was slated for a game against No. 1 Crown Point on Wednesday.
4. Kankakee Valley (4) 2-0
The Kougars have outscored their opponents by nine runs through two games. In Kankakee Valley's last outing, junior first baseman Madisyn DeKock recorded her first career home run in a 10-3 rout against Lowell. The Kougars will begin Northwest Crossroads Conference play Thursday against Hobart.
5. Munster (7) 3-1
After a narrow loss to No. 3 Lake Central to start the season, the Mustangs have reeled off three consecutive victories and allowed one run during that span. Munster will have its toughest test of the year so far when it faces No. 1 Crown Point on the road Thursday.
6. Morgan Township (6) 1-1
The Cherokees held their own in their season opener against No. 4 Kankakee Valley before losing in eight innings and bounced back with a 21-3 win over Winamac. Eight players recorded a hit in that game for Morgan Township, and the Cherokees had the chance to continue that momentum Wednesday against Argos.
7. LaPorte (10) 2-0
The Slicers have scored 34 runs through two games, which includes wins over DAC foes Michigan City and Merrillville. The team has been led by senior catcher Emily Samuelson, who is batting 1.000 with five hits and four RBIs in eight plate appearances. LaPorte was set to play Valparaiso on Wednesday afternoon.
8. Andrean (9) 4-6
The 59ers' record doesn't look that great on paper, but the majority of their losses are from teams in out-of-state tournaments. In games against Region teams Andrean is 1-1. The 59ers lost to No. 5 Munster in their last outing and will try to rebound in a Thursday afternoon matchup against Lowell.
9. Boone Grove (5) 0-1
The Wolves were shut out in their first game of the season against No. 8 Andrean. Boone Grove had a chance to bounce back from its 5-0 loss in a Wednesday afternoon matchup with Lowell, which was also seeking its first win of the year.
10. Highland (NR) 2-0
The Trojans dominated in their first two outings and have scored 28 combined runs in wins over Merrilville and Morton. Sophomore third baseman Breanna Burbridge is leading the way with a team-high five RBIs. Highland will try to continue its hot streak in a Thursday game against Griffith, which is also undefeated.