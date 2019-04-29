WHEATFIELD — Dayton Elliott does not get rattled in the circle.
Protecting a 6-0 lead against Times No. 7 Kankakee Valley on Friday night, the senior pitcher for Times No. 4 Munster allowed two singles to lead off the third inning. With a rally brewing and the heart of the Kougars' lineup coming up, Munster coach Beth Raspopovich didn’t feel the need to worry about her starter.
“I don’t have to teach her anything,” Raspopovich said. “She’s a senior. She’s been there before.”
That experience makes Elliott a rarity for a Munster squad that includes only two seniors and two juniors. Elliott’s leadership has led a team comprised mostly of sophomores to a 14-5 record, including a perfect 7-0 mark in conference.
The perfection continued Friday night, when Elliott responded to two runners on base by relying on her offspeed pitches, her specialty. She forced two quick flyouts and registered a strikeout en route to an 8-0 victory.
“I just got mentally tough and trusted my defense behind me,” Elliot said.
That trust has been essential over the course of this season for Elliot and her fellow pitcher, junior Emily Dato. Raspopovich has come to rely on the two upperclassmen to set the tone for their less experienced teammates.
“Having that experience and calming influence on the mound is great for all the young people they have behind them,” Raspopovich said.
Elliott and Dato have set a goal to combine for 350 strikeouts over the course of the season. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the two pitchers are nearly halfway to that goal.
The shutout of Kankakee Valley marked Elliott’s eighth win of the year and kept her ERA barely above 1. Her seven strikeouts brought her to 71 on the season. Dato has 91.
“She’ll get some,” Elliott said. “I’ll get some. It’s just good competition to go back and forth.”
Elliott is entering her final full month as a Munster Mustang. Next fall, she will leave the state to play for Northern Illinois, where she has been committed since her junior year. For Elliott, the transition will be bittersweet.
“It feels good, but I’m going to miss it,” Elliot said, “The team chemistry, Coach Raspopovich behind me.”
