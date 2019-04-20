With all the rain in the Region lately, plenty of local games have been postponed. Let's hope the inclement weather stays away this week, as the prep sports schedule is chock-full of great match-ups, from crucial conference games in softball to some high-level tennis.
Here are five events to watch this week.
Softball: No. 7 Morgan Township at No. 6 Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m. Monday
Does it get bigger than this in the Porter County Conference? The visiting Cherokees already have a loss to fellow contender South Central, and a second loss would hurt their title hopes. Meanwhile, Boone Grove has won eight straight. It might be a low-scoring game — these teams have allowed a combined six runs in five league games.
Girls tennis: Munster at Lake Central, 4 p.m. Wednesday
The rivalry resumes as Munster visits L.C. in a battle of two of the Region's top teams. The Mustangs rank first in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Associated poll for District 1, while the Indians sit sixth. Munster won 5-0 last season, but this match is in St. John and features an improved Indians squad.
Baseball: No. 4 Griffith at No. 6 Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m. Friday
Griffith has been an unsurprising fixture in The Times Top 10 this year, and Valparaiso found a spot in the preseason rankings, as well. Still, the Vikings' ranking was based more on potential than proven accomplishments. Both teams are off to hot starts, and another Valparaiso win would further cement it as a sectional contender.
Softball: No. 3 Munster at No. 5 Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m. Friday
Munster beat K.V. 6-1 at home on Apr. 8 and is 5-0 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play. If the Kougars want to stay in the league's regular-season race, a win here might be necessary. After a road-heavy recent schedule, this will be the Mustangs' last true road game until May 9.
Track & Field: Kouts Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
The Mustangs will welcome PCC rivals Washington Township, Morgan Township, South Central and Hebron to Kouts, along with Lake Station, Bremen and Triton. Bremen's boys will look to defend their title, while Morgan Township won the girls side a year ago.