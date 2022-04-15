For Lake Central's Amanda Aardema, patience prevails

CROWN POINT — It was the sixth inning and Amanda Aardema had hardly lifted the bat off her shoulder.

In her previous three plate appearances on Friday, the Lake Central senior had reached base on three walks, unable to do any damage to help herself at the plate.

But with one out in the top half of the frame and the Indians holding a 13-10 lead over Crown Point, Aardema's patience paid off. She turned on a pitch, lining it to right-center field to plate a run and set Lake Central up for a big inning.

"If you look at my (first) three (plate appearances), i just stood there. I didn't swing," Aardema said. "But that also gave me the opportunity to see the pitch and track it, and I think that's what really helped me."

An inning later, Aardema came to the plate again, this time looking to extend a 16-11 lead. And again she came through, finding a gap and plating two more runs. The Indians added one more run for good measure to win 19-11, thanks in large part to their pitcher's performance with the bat.

Early in the game, Aardema struggled on the mound, surrendering five runs before leaving after three innings with the Indians (7-0, 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) leading 6-5.

In the inning after being taken out, hoping for a big hit to help extend her team's lead, Aardema instead took what the pitcher gave to her, stayed patient, and earned a walk.

"It's really hard for the kids at the plate to get zoned in," LC coach Jeff Sherman said. "But that's what I thought we did a really, really good job of — not chasing, just staying patient and when (Crown Point pitcher) Brinkley Kita made a mistake or two, we were able to do something good with it."

It's no surprise Aardema's patience prevailed. It's something that's become emblematic of her time with the Indians' program.

For the past three seasons, the Lake Central pitching circle was dominated by Peyton Pepkowski. The Miss Softball and Times Player of the Year winner was a fixture atop of the Region's most dominant pitching staffs.

For Aardema, that meant waiting in the wings, learning and doing what her team needed her to do.

"Peyton did a extremely good job of just telling me what I needed to do," Aardema said. "The whole last year she just set an example and I just want to do everything that she did in my own way."

Last year, as the team's No. 2 option in the circle, that meant posting a 0.95 ERA to go along a .335 batting average and five home runs to help the team to a 4A state final appearance.

This year though, with Pepkowski off to college at Loyola, Aardema has had to step up and perform.

The senior hasn't missed a beat, fanning 24 in just 19 innings in the young season.

"It has been a lot of pressure," Aardema said. " I don't want to make it seem too big, it's high school softball. But it's been a lot of pressure."

Friday, against one of the perennial top teams in the Region and in a rematch of last year's regional final, she delivered again.

Despite a less than stellar day in the circle by her own standards, the North Florida signee kept her composure and delivered. Her 2-for-2 line with three walks and three RBIs fail to do the performance justice, with all three of her RBI coming in the final two innings.

"She had a couple of really great at-bats," Sherman said. "I thought her last two were just awesome.

"I thought you saw a lot of heart out at the plate."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.