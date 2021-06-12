Freshman leadoff hitter excels for Lake Central, as friendly meeting against Roncalli's pitcher await

Lake Central (31-1) looks to win its fourth state championship in program history, and first since 2004, when it meets Roncalli (30-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Center Grove Elementary School. The game will be live-streamed on IHSAAtv.org.

Adams and Rothrock are nearly inseparable in the summertime, playing travel ball together first for the Tennessee Mojo before switching to the Lady Dukes in North Carolina. Rothrock was the attraction but the two were a package deal, having become great friends in six years of traveling and playing together.

One piece of advice Adams has for her teammates: “Lay off the rise ball.” To give an idea of how good Roncalli’s sophomore right-hander (348 strikeouts, 0.13 ERA) is, Adams has a comparison.

“With her, she’s kind of like Pep. She’s dominant and they kind of remind me of each other,” Adams said. “We knew they’re a good team and we’re a good team, and we knew we’d end up meeting each other.”

Adams has typically played older competition, which she credits for her strong season. She is hitting .421 with 31 runs scored, 10 RBIs, five doubles and three triples. She’s also stolen six bases.