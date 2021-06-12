Freshman leadoff hitter excels for Lake Central, as friendly meeting against Roncalli's pitcher await

ST. JOHN — Text messages coming from Lake Central freshman Jolie Adams’ phone have been friendly, curious and joking, but when the leadoff hitter steps into the box to start Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game, she’ll simply look to do her job against her friend.
“Whatever you do, don’t hit me because I leadoff the game,” Adams texted Roncalli pitcher Keagan Rothrock, who has only allowed three earned runs, four walks and four hit batsmen this season. But if she were to get the 37th hit or score the fourth earned run off Rothrock, Adams will continue what she’s done well all year: get on base and score.
“My mindset is just to get on base,” Adams said. “I start the game and if I get on base, (my teammates) get hyped and they’re ready to do good too. Domino effect. I know I have to get on as the leadoff.”
Adams hasn't relinquished her role, also playing center field, since the season began. She said she knew she belonged in tryouts, and senior ace Peyton Pepkowski gave her a vote of confidence.
“Jolie has fit in from Day 1,” Indians coach Jeff Sherman said. “I give our seniors a lot of credit for making that happen. It’s not easy as a junior or senior when you’ve got a freshman coming in and she’s probably gonna start and be a prominent player for you coming in right away. I think our kids have done a great job of accepting her. They know how talented Jolie is and Jolie has just a wonderful bubbly personality.”
Lake Central (31-1) looks to win its fourth state championship in program history, and first since 2004, when it meets Roncalli (30-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Center Grove Elementary School. The game will be live-streamed on IHSAAtv.org.
Adams and Rothrock are nearly inseparable in the summertime, playing travel ball together first for the Tennessee Mojo before switching to the Lady Dukes in North Carolina. Rothrock was the attraction but the two were a package deal, having become great friends in six years of traveling and playing together.
One piece of advice Adams has for her teammates: “Lay off the rise ball.” To give an idea of how good Roncalli’s sophomore right-hander (348 strikeouts, 0.13 ERA) is, Adams has a comparison.
“With her, she’s kind of like Pep. She’s dominant and they kind of remind me of each other,” Adams said. “We knew they’re a good team and we’re a good team, and we knew we’d end up meeting each other.”
Adams has typically played older competition, which she credits for her strong season. She is hitting .421 with 31 runs scored, 10 RBIs, five doubles and three triples. She’s also stolen six bases.
“It all starts with her hard work at practice,” Sherman said. “She’s a kid in practice that goes at every rep 100% and that translates into the game. She covers so much ground in the outfield, we feel like if there’s a ball in the gap Jolie is gonna catch it. She has an outstanding arm out there, as well. Her preparation is top-notch and I think that really helps her.”
Nothing could prepare Adams for her freshman year. She hasn’t even experienced being a new kid, having moved from Hammond, in her new school due to e-learning. She said she’s learned how to adapt, and has found a family in her team.
“Every year there’s always a freshman, and there’s stereotypes and all this stuff, but Jolie is definitely breaking down the barriers,” Pepkowski said. “She’s stepped up as a key player in every single game. I trust her when I’m on the mound, I trust her to make great plays and good reads.”