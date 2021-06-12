From numbness to power, Grace Renschen's comeback story capped with IHSAA Mental Attitude Award

GREENWOOD — Grace Renschen isn’t in the role she envisioned, but she’s just happy to have had a role as a senior. She was planning to sit out last spring, even before COVID-19 shut down Lake Central and everybody else’s season, with hopes of playing softball again.
Renschen, who will pitch at Saint Mary’s College, felt both pain and numbness in her right arm, only to be diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.
“I would lose feeling in my arm when I would pitch, and my arm would swell with all of those nervous symptoms,” Renschen said. “So that was just a bigger problem and it started affecting my everyday life, and that’s when we decided to go with both of the surgeries.”
It wasn’t just a softball decision. Her first surgery was in the fall of her sophomore year so she’d be ready to pitch in the fall of her junior year. She elected to have a second surgery in hopes of playing softball again.
“I would write in my desk at school and I wouldn’t be able to feel my hand. I would pitch and my whole arm would swell, that was just in the beginning of it,” she said. “Towards the end of it, I couldn’t hit. I’d go up to bat with my left hand on the bat and as soon as the pitch would come, I’d put my right hand on and swing. It just got to be really painful. I couldn’t do anything without my arm swelling and I had no feeling throughout my arm.”
She had a 2.16 ERA in 32 ⅓ innings as a freshman behind Alexa Pinarski, who attended Columbia and is in the process of transferring to Purdue. While Renschen was on the mend, Loyola recruit and fellow senior Peyton Pepkowski emerged as an ace.
“Watching her go through that was really hard because she didn’t deserve any of it. She’s a great player so I felt really bad for her,” said Pepkowski, calling Renschen her best friend. “Watching her come out her senior season and take on a different role than she expected — her freshman year she was pitching some big games for them — and coming out in a different position, I think she’s really taken it to heart and she’s put in work to contribute to the team anyway she can. I’m really grateful to be her teammate. She’s really great all-around.”
In her first two seasons as a hitter, Renschen was just 2 for 16. She said she’d be happy keeping score on GameChanger and rooting her team on. But healthy again, she spent countless hours refining her swing and it paid off.
She’s supplied some power to a potent offense, hitting .378 with 37 RBIs, 25 runs scored, seven home runs, seven doubles and two triples. She capped her prep career going 1 for 3 with a double off Florida recruit Keagan Rothrock.
“She’s a kid that we always knew could hit, we’ve just had good lineups in the past that we haven’t needed her to,” Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said. “We could not be more happy with what we’ve gotten out of her, not only at the plate but at first base. She’s been huge for us, she’s had some really big moments.”
Beyond the field, Renschen is praised for being a great teammate. Coupled with her comeback story, she was named the IHSAA's Mental Attitude award winner following Lake Central's 4-1 loss to Roncalli.
“Even if we’re all having a bad game or someone’s in a slump, she stays positive and always is building the rest of the team up even if someone is trying to tear themselves down,” Pepkowski said. “She’s doing whatever she can to help. … She’s always up on the fence all the time and supporting everyone.”
Said Sherman: "Everything that kid's gone through in the last two years, with a shoulder surgery and getting a rib removed from her for crying out loud, not being able to participate as pitcher like she once did for us, what she's turned around and done for us (is great). She's the definition of 'mental attitude winner' for me."
In her lone appearance in the circle this year, Renschen got the win. She’ll still pitch at Saint Mary’s, and with her standout senior campaign she’ll also hit, but how she throws will look different from what she showed as a freshman.
“Grace is someone who has gone from more of a power pitcher in the past to more of a finesse pitcher, and that may be the best thing for her,” Sherman said. “She hasn’t had to relearn how to pitch, but she’s had to pitch differently than she has in the past. Saint Mary’s is getting someone who will work over and over at her craft until she gets to a point where she can contribute for them.”
Getting back on the softball field wasn’t just a goal for Renschen. It’s part of who she is.
“(Softball) means the world,” she said. “It’s taught me so many life lessons. I’ve met amazing people, amazing friendships that will last a lifetime. I have coaches that have taught me lessons about softball, lessons about life, brutal lessons that I had to learn. It really just defines me.”