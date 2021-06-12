From numbness to power, Grace Renschen's comeback story capped with IHSAA Mental Attitude Award

Beyond the field, Renschen is praised for being a great teammate. Coupled with her comeback story, she was named the IHSAA's Mental Attitude award winner following Lake Central's 4-1 loss to Roncalli.

“Even if we’re all having a bad game or someone’s in a slump, she stays positive and always is building the rest of the team up even if someone is trying to tear themselves down,” Pepkowski said. “She’s doing whatever she can to help. … She’s always up on the fence all the time and supporting everyone.”

Said Sherman: "Everything that kid's gone through in the last two years, with a shoulder surgery and getting a rib removed from her for crying out loud, not being able to participate as pitcher like she once did for us, what she's turned around and done for us (is great). She's the definition of 'mental attitude winner' for me."

In her lone appearance in the circle this year, Renschen got the win. She’ll still pitch at Saint Mary’s, and with her standout senior campaign she’ll also hit, but how she throws will look different from what she showed as a freshman.