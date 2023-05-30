Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover’s Gabrielle Comia slid across the plate as the throw home was in the dirt. Comia jumped two feet up in the air in jubilation, with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning giving the host Wildcats a 2-1 win over Western in a Class 3A regional on Tuesday.

Comia just had one thought on her mind.

“Score, score,” said the junior shortstop. “I knew I had to score for this team. I knew we deserved it from the minute we stepped on this field. As soon as I saw the ball on the ground, I was off like there was no tomorrow. I was making sure that run was gonna be contested for, and I wanted it for this team.”

With the game tied at 1-1, Comia singled with one out and stole second base. Kaitlin Duffy was given an intentional pass before Claudia McMahon singled to short left to load the bases. That brought Cydney Drousias to the plate, and she hit a smash to the first baseman. The throw was in the dirt, allowing Hanover (23-2) to win its seventh regional crown and first since 2019.

“It’s amazing,” Comia said. “It’s an indescribable feeling. I know this team has my back 100 percent. I knew that even if I didn't get that run, someone's going to come up and get that run.”

McMahon led the seven-hit Hanover attack, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

“It’s surreal,” she said of the RBI in the third inning. “It was a great feeling, and I knew I could do it for my team.”

McMahon said it’s amazing to win a regional again.

“We haven’t had that in a while and as a senior, it feels amazing,” she said. “It feels great.”

Hanover coach Sam Antkiewicz said you couldn’t ask for anything more with the dramatic finish.

“It was good softball and an exciting win, and we came out on top,” he said. “It's just stuff these girls dream of and stuff we dream of. It’s what we’ve worked for all year.”

Antkiewicz said he had a few words of wisdom for Comia with the winning run at third — first and foremost don’t get doubled, but he added she’s a great baserunner.

“I said, 'Anything on the ground, we gotta go, and my money is on you,’” he said. “She’ll put the pressure on the defense, and speed wins out a lot. We were happy. We put the pressure on the defense with our baserunning and our speed, and it showed right there.”

Hanover advanced to the Twin Lakes Semistate where it will face New Prairie at noon in the second semifinal game.

“We don’t care who we play,” McMahon said. “We’re going for it.”

Hanover took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Mattea Beilke singled, stole second base and scored on a single by McMahon.

Western (29-2) tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth. A walk, single and a fielder's choice put runners on second and third with two outs. A wild pitch scored the run from third. Sophomore pitcher Elle Mowry averted further damage, getting the next batter to ground out.

“I felt very confident with my rise (ball) because they really had an upswing, so it was bound to go into the air,” she said.

Mowry allowed just two hits while striking out two and walking five.

“Elle did great going seven innings,” Antkiewicz said. “They have a good-hitting team. They have a good team and to keep on persevering and getting out of a couple jams was awesome.”