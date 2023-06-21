CEDAR LAKE — Gabi Comia knows where she belongs.

“Being on the (softball) field is like being on a second home. I’m in my element here,” the Hanover Central junior said.

Comia spends a lot of time on and around the field and it shows. She’s the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2024, committed to Florida. The Gators are getting a player who hit .642 this season with three home runs, seven triples, nine doubles, 32 RBIs, 42 runs and 22 stolen bases. She also played stellar defense at shortstop.

With all of that considered, Comia is the 2023 Times Player of the Year.

“She has all the ability and that hard work to go with it. I wouldn’t want to pitch against her, I know that,” coach Sam Antkiewicz said.

The goal for her junior year, Comia said, was to make some sort of lasting impact. She wanted to have a season that would be remembered in Hanover Central softball history.

Mission accomplished. Tallying a hit in 64% of at-bats isn’t likely to be forgotten by those in Cedar Lake any time soon. That success, Comia said, is a result of her desire to win every pitch.

“In the box, it’s just a competitive thing. It’s like a one-on-one game and I want to win that game with the pitcher,” she said. “When I think a pitcher can give me a contest, I’m going to make it a good contest.”

Comia is a weapon from the left side of the plate. Her bat control is outstanding, so she’s a versatile hitter who can get the barrel where it needs to be to place the ball accurately.

“I think I’m a dangerous hitter,” Comia said. “I think it’s hard for people to defend me because I can lay a bunt down and then in the next at bat, poke one out in the outfield and the one after that will be an extra base hit.”

Her speed is equally scary for opponents. Once on base, she’s likely to steal second and maybe even third. That puts pressure on the defense but also means pitchers don’t want to walk her.

Comia isn’t looking for free bases, anyway. She’s up there to hit. She only walked seven times but was disciplined enough to only strike out one time all year.

“Sometimes you get used to her and when she doesn’t get a hit, it’s like ‘What are we going to do now?’” Antkiewicz said with a laugh. “She gets good swings against any pitcher and she adapts. She’s able to read the pitchers and know what they’re trying to do every game, every given day. It’s fun to watch.”

Defensively, Comia is a highlight reel. She’s got range in both directions and a plus arm.

“If you put the ball on the left side, your at bat is going to be contested,” she said.

That athleticism comes to her naturally but Comia fostered it from a young age. In addition to softball, she grew up in the world of high-level gymnastics. She hung up her leotard but still plays basketball for the Wildcats.

“Being a gymnast gives you hand-eye coordination and that has helped me a lot with hitting, with seeing the ball,” Comia said. “I think (gymnastics provided) my speed. It’s where I got a lot of my muscle from. And then basketball is right before softball so it keeps me in shape.”

Comia talks a lot about “beating the odds” when she talks about her Wildcats team. Hanover Central felt like the underdogs in a season in which it went 23-3 and won Class 3A sectional and regional titles.

That success is, at least in part, due to her example.

“She doesn’t even have to say anything,” Antkiewicz said. “Her hustle, her ability, everyone on the team is striving to get to that level. They play harder because they see the effort and ability that she’s putting forth. It brings the entire team up.”

Hanover Central moves from the Greater South Shore to the Northwest Crossroads Conference next season. But because it brings with it Comia, much of the current roster and a couple of postseason trophies, few on the outside will see it as an underdog again.

With that in mind, Comia wants to be a better leader as a senior. Antkiewicz said she was born to be just that.

“Not a lot of people get this honor. It’s one person a year and there’s a million softball players in northwest Indiana,” Comia said. “One person gets chosen every year, so it is nice. It’s very honoring.”

