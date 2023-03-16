Hanover Central softball coach Sam Antkiewicz will be suspended for the first game of the 2023 season, the Wildcats athletic administration confirmed.

"The IHSAA and the Hanover Central Athletic Department received an inquiry into the actions of varsity softball coach Sam Antkiewicz," Hanover Central athletics said in a news release. "An investigation was done and concluded that Coach Antkiewicz coached his travel team after the summer deadline."

Antkiewicz's infraction is of IHSAA bylaw 15-2.2(c): "A coach of any team Team Sport cannot, during the off-season of the School Year, coach a non-School team which has players from the School's program."

The Wildcats open their season Thursday, March 30, when they'll host South Newton.

Hanover Central posted a 15-10 record last season under Antkiewicz, winning a sectional title before falling to Kankakee Valley in the regional final. Antkiewicz owns a 32-19 record across two seasons at the helm of the Wildcats, including a 19-4 record in the Greater South Shore Conference.

The 2023 season marks the Wildcats' last in the GSSC; they make the jump to the Northwest Crossroads Conference in the 2023-24 school year.

Antkiewicz was an assistant on the Hanover Central staff before taking over as head coach.

