Hanover Central's Gabi Comia carving her own path as top recruit

CEDAR LAKE — When Gabi Comia comes to the plate, there's a pretty good chance she's going to create a run — one way or another.

Take the Hanover Central shortstop's first three plate appearances on Wednesday against Lowell.

In the first inning Comia was hit by a pitch, then immediately tried to swipe second, though she was called out for leaving the base early. In the fourth inning she beat out an infield single, quickly took second base on a steal, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored after it looked like a throw from the catcher had picked her off third base.

Then, in the fifth inning, she ripped a single up the middle, wasted no time stealing second and then scored in the subsequent at-bat on an error.

Noticing a pattern?

"That's just the type of game I try to play," Comia said. "If such things are slow, I'm going to do what I can to get this team going."

That's what separates Comia from other good hitters. She doesn't need to wait around for a run-producing situation, she'll go out there and create one.

"That's something you don't teach," coach Sam Antkiewicz said, "and we're glad she's on our side. Her abilities are something you don't see every day. She's a special talent."

The sophomore is off to a blistering start to her Wildcats career. She's hitting .611 with 11 runs and five RBIs in just 22 plate appearances.

She was hoping to make her varsity debut last spring, but a full meniscus tear dashed her hopes of suiting up as a freshman. After a six-month recovery process, Comia is back on the diamond and she hasn't missed a beat.

"It's weird, finally getting to play," Comia said. "But once I stepped on the field, I just played, and we all get along like one big family."

Gabi isn't the first Comia to tear up the diamond at Hanover Central.

Gabi's brother Jared was a key cog for the Wildcats' baseball team that made it all the way to the state championship game in 2021. The elder Comia hit .467 with three home runs and 33 RBIs, while tacking on 16 stolen bases in his senior season.

Jared now plays baseball for the University of Illinois, something that has become somewhat of a family tradition.

First, it was Gabi and Jared's older cousin, Branden Comia who suited up for the Illini. He's compiled a .310 career batting average across 137 career games. Then, Jared joined the team this spring, seeing action in the outfield in six games. Branden's younger brother, Jayden, will follow next year when he finishes up at Carl Sandburg (Illinois) this spring.

"There's a lot of competitiveness, honestly, between the siblings and then the cousins," Gabi Comia said. "But I think the competitiveness has completely made me 100% better. A better player and person."

Gabi has certainly lived up to her last name. Last fall, Extra Inning Softball ranked her No. 4 in the 2024 class despite missing significant time with her injury.

With the competitiveness that comes with being a Comia, its easy to see why Gabi seems to try to start a one-person rally every time she steps into the batters box.

