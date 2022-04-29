Hanover Central's offense make it a contender in the Region

When the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana released its Week 4 poll, Hanover Central found itself just inside the top 15 for Class 3A teams, tied for 14th.

Since that poll on April 18, the Wildcats have scored 44 runs in four games and notched a 3-1 record.

Its that offensive firepower that makes Hanover Central one of the best teams in the Region and a threat to make a deep postseason run.

In the four-game stretch over the past 10 days, the Wildcats sole loss came to a 7-3 Lowell squad.

"We haven't had a lot of close games like this," coach Sam Antkiewicz said after the loss. "It's good to have a game like this that our girls can learn from as we go forward and look down the line to other games we're going to have like this, especially in the postseason."

When Antkiewicz says his team hasn't had a lot of close games, he's not kidding. Six of Hanover Central's eight wins have come by nine or more runs. Their run differential on the season sits at a staggering plus-85.

A big piece of that has been Gabi Comia. The sophomore shortstop is hitting .538 with nine stolen bases so far this year to help power the Wildcats' potent offense.

A solid pitching staff headlined by Elle Mowry and her 1.45 ERA round a team that is quickly showing it's a forced to be reckoned with in Class 3A — especially if Antkiewicz's wish comes true and his team's already dangerous offense makes a leap after facing strong pitching like Lowell and Wheeler.

With matchups against Kankakee Valley and Griffith before season's end — two teams ahead of them in the last coaches poll — the Wildcats will get plenty of more tune-ups before postseason play.

Derks continues to dominate

Illiana Christian has looked like the team to beat in the Greater South Shore Conference. Heck, they've looked like one of the best team's in the Region.

With a 9-0 record that features wins over Wheeler, Griffith and Marian Catholic, the Vikings clearly belong in the upper echelon of Class 2A teams, but it's the play of Mikayla Derks that's made them elite.

As a freshman last season, Derks posted an impressive 2.61 ERA over the course of 94 innings. Her sophomore campaign has left last season in the dust.

In 41 innings of work, Derks has stuck out 64 batters and given up just two earned runs, leaving her with a 0.34 ERA.

With opposing hitters frustrated to the tune of a .113 batting average against Derks, Illiana Christian's offense has had no trouble providing the run support necessary for its undefeated start.

Lake Central tested at Carmel Invite

Its not often Lake Central suffers a 1-2 weekend, but the perennial Region power did just that this past weekend against a vaunted field in the Carmel Invitational.

A loss against No. 7-ranked Noblesville on Friday was Lake Central's second loss of the year — something that didn't come until the state championship game a season ago.

The team rebounded with a 14-4 victory over Cathedral in its second game of the weekend, before falling 10-9 to Brownsburg in extra innings.

For a team of Lake Central's caliber it could be easy to look at the weekend as a disappointment. However, the two losses came to teams ranked in the coaches poll and its overall record still sits at 13-3.

With Jolie Adams, Kiley Conner and Co. still slugging the ball and 13 wins already under its belt, it'll be tough to count out Lake Central going forward.

New top dog?

With Lake Central struggling by their own lofty standards, the title of top team in the Region appears wide open and Valparaiso would like to enter its name into the running.

The Vikings toppled Lake Central on April 19 and haven't looked back.

With a single loss to Crown Point, Valparaiso sits at 10-1 with a plus-73 run differential.

Rematches with both Crown Point and Lake Central in the coming weeks will tell where the Vikings truly sit in the Region's pecking order. But for now, they've done everything they can to prove they belong.

